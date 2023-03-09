Winners of the first annual “I Love KB” art contest winners selected

The challenge seemed simple: “Draw, color, paint or use digital art to express what you love most about Key Biscayne’s local lifestyle.” Seventy-plus submissions later, and judging by 20 selected Key Biscayne volunteers and staff, the winners of The Golden Hog’s first “I Love KB Valentine’s Day” contest are in.

“We are thrilled not only by the quantity of entries, but by the quality and passion for our island the submitting artists showed,” said Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, who along with husband Jorge Gonzalez Capiello own and operate The Golden Hog..

The contest was open to artists 8 and up, including a category for adults. “The judges had a real hard time narrowing down the number of entries, with most commenting on the quality and depth of the artists’ interpretations of what makes Key Biscayne special,” Tello de Gonzalez told Islander News.

The two first-place winners will be awarded a $250 gift card from The Golden Hog.

The children category winner was Antonia Beltrán, a student at St. Agnes Academy. She painted a watercolor of the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Lighthouse.

In the adult category, Gaby Vicentini’s drawing of a Crandon Park beach lifeguard stand won. Tello de Gonzalez called it breathtaking.

Second place in the Kids category went to 8-year-old artist Alejandro Santana, who will receive a $100 gift card.

Fernando Riveros and Kristina Izquierdo, teamed up to make a beautiful graphic that got them second place in the adult contest, as well as a Golden Hog gift card.

The special recognition recipients include Lima Lebrija, 12, Guadalupe Diaz, 16, Sebastian Wenk, 16, and Gabriel Orce, 11. All will receive special gift sets from The Golden Hog.

“The Golden Hog is excited to have this initiative become an annual tradition, and hope the contestants enjoy taking some time to reflect on the incredible place they call home and work to transform those thoughts into beautiful art,” Tello de Gonzalez said.

Islander News will soon present interviews with the winners to learn more about their artistic inspirations.