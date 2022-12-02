Winterfest brings the holiday spirit to Key Biscayne this weekend with lights, food, music, Santa and more

For the 25th year, the Village of Key Biscayne's Winterfest weekend will be an unforgettable holiday experience, featuring entertainment, carnival rides, games and food, just to name a few of the things that will make this year's event more special than ever.

The two-day event on Dec. 3-4 kicks off on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. the Civic Center Park, 530 Crandon Blvd., continuing Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to concerts and shows by the Academy of Martial of Arts, Maria Verdeja School of the Arts, American Gymsters, KEY Q Dance and Pilatas Zone, said Mary Tague, chair of the Winterfest Committee.

Serving up delicious food will be Key Biscayne restaurants Novecento, Ayesha, Vinya, Milanezza and Panna.

Tague said Winterfest will feature an all-Key Biscayne lineup of businesses, restaurants, entertainers and sponsors. "We like to keep everything local," she said.

On Sunday, Santa Claus will make an appearance starting at 4:30 p.m. and write down what kind of toys, games and electronics kids want for Christmas. New Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco will light the towering Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Tague said the event transforms into enchanting winter wonderlands that will surely bring the community together for the Christmas holidays. "It gets bigger every year," she said.

Local sponsors for Winterfest include Northern Trust, American Bank, Toy Town and Key Biscayne Magazine.