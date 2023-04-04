Wish Fine Jewelry: Where women empower women to sparkle and express their style

Shopping for gorgeous high-quality gemstones and head-turning statement pieces is made easy, thanks to the women-owned and led Wish Fine Jewelry. The masterminds behind the luxurious brand, co-founders and co-owners Maria Emilia Lage and Michelle Moreira, have fine-tuned and elevated the shopping experience.

Shoppers can browse wishfinejewelry.com, and place orders online. The store offers worldwide shipping. For VIP treatment, customers can book private viewing appointments in the Key Biscayne showroom (200 Crandon Blvd.), where a style associate will provide personalized service. Also available are virtual appointments, which entail a one-on-one video call customers can do from the comfort of their homes. Need help to mix and match pieces? A knowledgeable associate will consult on personal jewelry requests. Book private viewing and virtual appointments online.

“We believe in providing the highest level of customer service to each and every one of our clients. We understand that jewelry is often a deeply personal and emotional purchase, and we take great care to ensure that every client feels valued and understood,”

At Wish Fine Jewelry, shoppers will find curated pieces in a range of styles designed for modern women,” says Michelle Moreira. “Among the gemstones available are tanzanite, diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, aqua Australian opal. From engagement rings to pendants, simple everyday bracelets and classic earrings, each piece is crafted with high-quality gemstones and metals.

“We, as business women in Key Biscayne, are proud to offer unique and personalized pieces that capture the beauty and essence of our vibrant community. Miami is a city that is always evolving and pushing the boundaries of fashion and style, and we’re excited to be a part of that energy.”

Wish Fine Jewelry

200 Crandon Blvd., Suite 102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

www.wishfinejewelry.com

www.facebook.com/wishfinejewelry

Other locations that sell Wish Fine Jewelry include:

Curio at Faena Bazaar, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami, FL 33140

Bossa Concept, 140 NE 39th St., #108, Miami, FL 33137

This article was published as part of Islander News' The Women's Issue and included in Islander News' second annual Women in Business section. For the complete The Women's Issue edition, click here.