With a big voice to fill, Theo Holloway takes over as MC for 4th’s fireworks

Fireworks have been part of Theo Holloway's life for quite a while.

There were the glittery explosions on his wedding day in England and again at a gender reveal where things didn't go exactly as planned for him and his wife Alexa.

"As they were going off, I realized I was color blind, so while she was seeing pink, I was seeing blue," he said, laughing. "Fireworks are near and dear to me and my wife and family."

This summer, Holloway will have a front-row seat to all of the red, white and blue fireworks behind Key Biscayne's Beach Club after being selected as the new narrator/MC for the spectacular show originating from a barge in the ocean. Simulcast music from WDNA FM 88.9 accompanies the fireworks, which begin at sunset (about 9 p.m.) and last about 30 minutes.

He takes over for Louie Archambeau, a veteran musician with a deep radio background and a voice to match. Archambeau provided the commentary since the fireworks were launched near the old Key Biscayne Hotel that was built in the early '50s.

"It's a big deal," said Holloway, who runs a hotel loyalty program on Key Biscayne. "I'm not too scared, but given the legacy of what Louie did, a lot of people grew up here hearing (his) voice and have gotten used to it. I hope I can pull it off."

Holloway is no stranger to lending his voice to public functions. This past year, he was the Master of Ceremonies for the Key Biscayne Christmas Boat Parade in the waters off the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park; he served on Village Council from 2012-16; and has presided over WinterFest.

"This is a little different," he said, realizing the importance of the patriotic day and the usually strong turnout of families.

Holloway, his wife, Alexa, and their daughter Savannah, now 5, established their residence on Key Biscayne in 2010, although Alexa had lived here since age 6, later attending Carrollton High in Coconut Grove.

He grew up in California and has spent time in Boston, Colorado, and even Madrid, Spain.

Archambeau hated to give up his commentating duties, but he said it was time.

Even while recuperating from throat cancer discovered two years ago, which has led to 40 radiation treatments and 30 chemotherapy treatments, he still sent in tapes for last year's fireworks voice-over from his studio in Vero Beach.

The longtime musician, "who started the blues scene in Miami," one friend said, and who has sung and played the guitar and banjo for decades on Key Biscayne and on Tobacco Road, plans to run in his 26th New York City Marathon in October, adding to his career total of 55.

Archambeau, who played cornerback and halfback at Ohio State for Coach Woody Hayes, moved to Key Biscayne in December 1969, living at 100 Sunrise Drive, "when it was the good ol' days when there was a drawbridge," he said.

"When they sold the building, I had nowhere to go," he said, later accepting an invitation from his sister in Vero Beach.

He said former Councilman Ray Sullivan, Jim Brewster and himself were among the pioneers of the original fireworks show in the Village. Brewster got things going in the 1980s at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and later became the "unofficial fireworks commissioner."

Along the way, the fireworks were launched from vacant land near where the Key Biscayne Hotel was, but "we finally decided that we couldn't do it on the land, so that's when the idea for the barge came in," said Archambeau, once dubbed a "true Renaissance Man" by his good friend, Bobby Beathard, the former Director of Player Personnel for the Miami Dolphins, in a 1999 New York Post story.

"It was my idea to put speakers on the roof ... we did a simulcast with WDNA radio. I hear music all year and would put it together for the Fourth of July (and then pass it to the fireworks team). I had planned for it this year, but I decided to back away."

But, he said, the music mixed with the fireworks makes the evening all that more enjoyable.

"When the first salute goes off, there is just a chill," he said in a previous interview. "It's our nation's birthday, and to put it together musically, visually in the sky, it's wonderful."

This time, Holloway will be there, watching those fireworks from his Beach Club perch. No matter what the color.