With Derby-winner Mage now preparing for The Preakness – and a shot at racing’s Triple Crown – ‘Kay Rat’ owner, Ramiro Restrepo, counts his blessings

Mint juleps no longer are the drink of choice for Ramiro Restrepo when he attends the Kentucky Derby.

"I've learned my lesson. After two or three of those, they punch harder than Mike Tyson," he said, laughing.

Saturday evening, glasses of straight bourbon and Champagne were raised more than a few times at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville to celebrate Mage's stunning victory in the 149th running of the Derby just hours earlier.

"We had a great meal, told a lot of stories, made a lot of toasts," said Restrepo, who grew up playing soccer, flag football and basketball on Key Biscayne, and who purchased the chestnut colt just 12 months earlier. "It's nice to spend the time with your loved ones.

"I've probably watched the race a million times, and he wins every time."

So, what goodies did the horse receive?

"He loves peppermints and shredded carrots, that to him is his Beluga caviar," Restrepo said. "He's a big fan of that."

Mage (pronounced MAYJ), whom Restrepo named for "magician" because he felt like the horse could be magical, was a 15-1 shot (which was still among the top seven favorites in the field of 18) after having raced just three times in his brief career.

But, Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano, winner of more than 5,000 races but never the Derby in 15 previous tries, patiently rallied Mage through traffic and finally caught some clean air on the outside down the stretch to hold off Two Phil's by a length to win in 2:01.57.

It was, indeed, a stunning victory, worth $1.86 million – $186,000 to the jockey.

Monday afternoon, Restrepo broke the news in an Islander News interview that Mage would be heading to the May 20 Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

"He underwent a full medical evaluation, and is fit as a fiddle," he said. "We are very happy (with the results). Right now, we're just figuring the logistics on how to get (the horse) to Baltimore."

Only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, including the most recent, Justify, in 2018.

Restrepo, 44, who attended Columbus High School in Miami and graduated from the University of Miami, comes from a pedigree of several generations of Colombian horsemen.

"It's not a hobby, it's our passion, our careers. We're in this business full-time," he said. "This is a dream come true, a lot of personal satisfaction, a lot of time and effort, so you just try to grasp the moment."

News spread on Key Biscayne and across Miami quickly after friends spotted him on TV.

"This couldn't happen to a nicer guy. Such a phenomenal accomplishment," said Ben Alvarez, his friend of 16 years and a senior partner with the Alvarez Feltman Da Silva & Costa legal team in Miami. "He's really a self-made guy. He's been doing this (for) six or seven years and the results speak for themselves."

Alvarez, who once owned a racehorse, spoke to Restrepo on the eve of the race, wishing him luck.

"I bet on his horse, so I was pretty happy when he won," Alvarez said. "I sent him a video of our (three little) kids rooting for Mage. The horse was way back. I was shocked.

"But, he's such a down-to-earth, super-nice guy. He's always traveling, in Dubai, Kentucky, Ocala, anywhere there are horses ... I couldn't do that (raising) three kids. My wife would probably kill me."

Restrepo, his horse and his team have grabbed the global spotlight now, but he's certainly not forgetting his roots.

Now living just across Biscayne Bay, along the Miami skyline on Brickell Avenue, where he can see the island from his residence, Restrepo said his memories of Key Biscayne are "priceless."

"I go back to the island all the time. I go to church at St. Agnes. I still have some family on the island," he said. "I had such a beautiful childhood, a special, special place. And I still drive around Mashta and Harbor, and see the basketball court and soccer field, and reminisce ... Those memories are priceless."

Restrepo, who attended Key Biscayne Elementary and St. Agnes Academy, said he feels like a senior-termed "Key Rat," having explored all the mangroves and woods as a kid, and even remembering the days of the old English Pub (Jamaica Inn).

His two brothers also attended Key Biscayne Elementary; his cousin, Adriana Restrepo, works as a director in the Community Center; and his aunt, Myriam, worked at St. Agnes before retiring.

Restrepo said he occasionally walks or jogs the length of the Rickenbacker Causeway "just to stay in fighting weight," he joked. "And stop at Sir Pizza once in a while to relive the memory."

Now, he's the "big cheese" in the world of thoroughbred horse racing.

When he and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. purchased the horse at Keeneland, Restrepo admitted they went far over their initial $100,000 budget, instead spending $290,000. But they believed it was a good investment.

"We worked together and scouted that horse, and two things struck out at us," Restrepo said. "His performance at the horse version of the NFL combine, his pseudo 40-yard time was electric; the manner, his cadence, the rhythm ... It was poetry in motion, and that caught our attention.

"Then, we went to the barn for his physical and as he stood there, he was a mere replica of his father, who won the Breeders Cup Juvenile; his mother ran in the Oaks; and his grandfather won the Derby, so he had the lineage."

Mage is a grandson of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin and 2008 Derby winner Big Brown.

Spending the extra money to buy Mage meant calling for more partners.

Restrepo and Delgado each took 25 percent of the colt, then sold 25 percent each to investors Sterling Racing (Miami real estate investor Sam Herzberg) and CMNWLTH.

The latter is a micro-share investment company founded by Brian Doxtator and Chase Chamberlain that operates an app that allows investors to buy shares in horses or other athletes. Mage had 382 investors buy shares at $50 each for a piece of ownership in the horse, in turn, expanding interest in the sport.

Just five weeks before the Kentucky Derby, Mage posted an impressive second-place finish at the Florida Derby, a length behind Forte, the early Derby favorite who was scratched early Saturday.

Mage, whom Castellano called "a little horse with a big heart," now has earned $2,107,200, according to Equibase.

“He’s cashing in now, but the real money (for Restrepo) will come later with the stud fees,” Alvarez said.

At the celebratory dinner Saturday evening at Jeff Ruby's – who sponsored three jockeys in the Derby, including Castellano – there were "a lot of hugs and kisses, a lot of tears, fulfilling the dream of my grandfather, my uncle and my mother," said Restrepo, who had relatives come from New York, Dallas and Miami.

"Within the business, it's the Holy Grail," he said, referring to the Run for the Roses. "Just to get in the race ... I mean, look, just under 20,000 horses are born every year. Now, you have to be in that (Derby) window of a 3-year-old, and to be 20 or 20,000 (in the race), and then to say you won it? Unbelievable."

Restrepo already has had success in other business ventures, including a $160,000 investment in a horse named Structor, which sold a year later for $850,000. Then, after winning the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf world championship, he later brokered a stallion deal in Hokkaido, Japan, for a huge return on yield profit.

Before horse racing, he and partner Carlos Arias were promoting parties in California and New York, opening nightclubs, and even owning one on South Beach. Restrepo stayed in the business for 14 years before focusing on his family's first love of horse racing.

"You know? I've been to 29 countries, and I do my thoroughbred horse business in 12 of those, and, out of all of them, Key Biscayne still is one of the most special places," Restrepo said. "I'm lucky to call myself a Key Rat."