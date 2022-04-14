Reinventing the wheel with an assortment of multi-electric mobility options hasn't come without unforeseen consequences.

For example, a lack of respect for pedestrians, various safety infractions, head and neck injuries, and even deaths — 71 across America over the past four years, according to one report — are just some of the negative aspects to the free-wheeling, charged-up modes of transportation that actually has a positive side: helping alleviate vehicular traffic congestion in some cases.

On Key Biscayne, the issue ranges from speeding down neighborhood streets without lights; having multiple riders on a scooter; and zipping through the Village Green, other parks, and even on sidewalks.

“Our No. 1 objective is to keep everyone safe before we have a serious accident,” Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said.

Recently, Sousa and Village Manager Steve Williamson hosted about 25 residents in the Community Center, extracting ideas on what they’d like to see regarding, specifically, scooters and electric bicycles.

Among their potential solutions were registering each of those types of transportation, making safety classes mandatory or even banning them altogether.

“There was more concern for safety than anything else,” Sousa said, “and that means trying to find a balance to create a safe environment for all people of Key Biscayne.”

At this week's Village Council meeting, Sousa's proposed ordinance for golf carts on city streets was approved. He is hoping to do the same with scooters and electric bikes after Village Attorney Chad Friedman creates official language for those regulations. Those will be presented at either the April or May Council meeting.

In many municipal parks throughout the state, signs are posted preventing carts or any motorized vehicles, regardless of how wide the pedestrian/bicycle walkways are.

“Right now, the law is that they are treated like bicycles anywhere,” said Sousa, who was not sure if his department's radar guns are calibrated to clock scooters and electric bikes, which can reach 23-25 mph, even 31 mph, according to some models.

Regardless, even under state law, the motorized or propelled vehicle must yield to pedestrians on sidewalks.

The concept of “geofencing,” in which there is a “force field,” if you will, could be used to slow the scooters in certain areas, such as around schools.

“It’s a lot harder to do,” said Sousa, noting the privately-owned scooters would have to be connected to that GPS system, and many do not have that technology in place like the public scooters do.

Complicating matters are other modes of electric or battery-driven modes of transport, such as:

A remote-controlled electric skateboard that can hit speeds of 27-30 mph

Electric One Wheel skateboards with a treaded tire that can roll about 16 mph;

A self-balancing electric unicycle with speeds capable of 31 mph;

A two-wheel Segway with hands-free or joystick capability that can hit 16 mph;

The Razor RipStik, a two-wheel pivoting skate board-scooter, that goes 10 mph.

“There are subsections for all these individual apparatuses,” Sousa said, not yet approaching regulations for those options. “Many of these are contained to the Village (neighborhood streets) and we know a lot of kids use them to get to school. With all the new (forms of travel), we’re learning what we can do.”

Public scooters face scrutiny

Sousa was working with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in 2019 when city leaders there employed “scooter-free zones” at pedestrian-friendly locations such as the beach and Las Olas Boulevard, after some 2,000 rentals of the public scooters simply created a safety hazard and nuisance.

The City of Miami, at one point, banned e-scooters in areas such as Brickell, before city commissioners were convinced by the public scooter representatives that during the pilot program car usage was down, revenues were being raised for the city, and riders were being connected to transit hubs. New regulations authorized police to issue tickets to speeding riders and those creating safety issues.

Miami also imposed a 10 mph limit (5 mph less than the city limit) on Biscayne Boulevard and at Bayfront Park. Riders in the public program must be 18 and each scooter carries a large sticker, making it easier for reckless drivers to be reported.

The Mobile Miami coalition helped implement several of those regulations, such as

a 10 mph limit in the Underline Slow Zone;

no parking along the Miami Avenue and Brickell Avenue bridges;

and added extended corral parking last year so uncharged scooters would not be left strewn all over.

The public scooter business, which has not been introduced to Key Biscayne, has become a thriving enterprise for some companies. Ford Motor Company owned Spin scooters before selling it to European company Tier, while Olympic track star Usain Bolt has his name attached to the bright yellow Bolt scooters found in City of Miami, a company - Bolt Mobility - he co-founded.