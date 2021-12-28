As the regional general manager for Curative, which has been providing Rapid PCR COVID-19 testing on Key Biscayne, Ray Plasterer figures he’s taken all the necessary precautions. Or so he thought.

He and his family, including their 4-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, are currently resting at home with a second case of the virus this year.

“It wasn’t fun,” said Plasterer, regarding the first virus in January.

This time, however, his son was “completely asymptomatic” and his daughter had “cold-like symptoms” for about six hours, while he and his wife have been laid up for three days.

Fortunately, his kids — who are not vaccinated — were not part of a growing trend of recent hospitalizations for those ages 5 to 11.

CBS News reported Tuesday morning that the U.S. is averaging 260 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, up nearly 30% from last week.

In New York City, hospitalizations for kids climbed 395% since Dec. 5, compared to a 163% increase statewide. Reportedly, none of those children 5-11 had been vaccinated.

The Omicron variant is linked to milder COVID cases, medical experts say, but the surge in infections is hampering businesses and holiday vacations.

On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11. The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing the virus.

But even “breakthrough” cases like what Plasterer and his wife are going through is baffling.

According to Miami-Dade County’s latest — and New Normal Daily Dashboard, just 14% of the county’s 1,688,211 kids ages 5-11 have been vaccinated.

In the under-12 age group, since March 1, 2020, there have been 241,299 positive cases with a 19.8% case positivity in Miami-Dade County, still less than all older age brackets until the 60-64 group (17.5%). During the previous week, Dec. 17-23, there were 5,860 cases reported and a 10.8% positivity rate for those ages 5-11.

Of the 183 new hospital patients (125 not vaccinated) for COVID-19 on Dec. 26 in Miami-Dade County, just five were under age 12. That report, which shows Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital’s 25 new COVID patients (for all ages) topping the list of 27 of 31 medical centers which reported.

The newest daily hospital admissions for children 5-11 in the county was 12 on Dec. 22, according to the latest report.

For the time span between Dec. 16-26, there were 69 hospitalizations in the county related to COVID-19 for those under 12. That compares to, say, the 30-39 group, which had 102.

Miami-Dade County’s overall seven-day average positivity rate as of Dec. 27 was 16%, and the Omicron variant is the likely culprit for the quick spread.

“Three weeks ago in Florida, we had a 3-3% positivity rate,” Plasterer said, “and I see where it was 25% yesterday.”

Test sites, like the Curative Rapid PCR venue at the Village Green, welcome children. But, Plasterer warned, walk-ups had to be limited last week when daily tests climbed to 1,100 a day and his staff worked until 3 or 4 a.m. to get results. He recommends scheduling a time slot by clicking here.

“If they’re 5 and up, bring them in,” he said.