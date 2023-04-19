With Key Biscayne roots and pride, dad celebrates Kyle Kirkwood’s first IndyCar race win

News of Sunday's IndyCar victory by Kyle Kirkwood spread through Key Biscayne faster than a lap on the streets of Long Beach, Calif.

The 24-year-old driver, part of Michael Andretti's well-respected race team, secured his first victory in the series, a day after winning the pole position for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

His father, Cam Kirkwood, who grew up on Key Biscayne and who still is well known here after moving to Jupiter, was overjoyed Monday afternoon.

"I saw he had some tears after the race," he said. "This win helps him a lot."

Kyle led 53 of the 85 laps Sunday in the nationally televised race, holding off teammate Romain Grosjean by a second to claim the victory in only his third IndyCar race for Andretti Autosports.

"He's always good on street courses," Cam said. "I knew he'd be good, but you never know."

As luck would have it, Cam and his wife, Peggy, decided to skip the one race in California, and instead watched it in their living room with several friends, including a couple from Key Biscayne.

Each of them was tuned in to a different driver on their mobile IndyCar apps, so that they all knew what each team's strategy was.

But, midway through the race, the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach interrupted the broadcast for a lengthy report on a severe storm brewing up in Port St. Lucie.

"I couldn't believe they broke into the race ...," Cam said, jokingly, "but our phones were working."

The highly visible No. 27 hot pink and white car, sponsored by AutoNation and dedicated to the cause for women's breast cancer, took the checkered flag, much to the jubilation of his parents.

Kyle told reporters: "When I won, I was trying to hold tears back in the car. I’ve never felt that before.”

His father already has begun to see changes in the life of his youngest of three boys, who still lists "Marley & Me: The Puppy Years," as his favorite film.

"He told me, for the first time, he was at the doctor's office recently and the receptionist looked up and said, 'I know who you are.' He goes around here, usually no one knows who he is," Cam said. "I mean, here in Jupiter, a lot of famous golfers are out and about and able to live a normal life. But, I think things are gonna change now a bit."

As of Monday afternoon, Cam had not yet had the chance to speak to his son, who was being gobbled up by "all kinds of media sources."

Cam, 61, a luxury real estate agent with Compass Florida in Palm Beach Gardens, had lived on Key Biscayne, where he played youth soccer (and later coached) before playing at Coral Gables High.

"Those were quite different days, back in the '70's," he said. "Key Biscayne is always a fond place, very different, absolutely paradise. I still have a lot of friends there. As a kid, I fell in love with the ocean and fishing and diving. Did a lot of that."

Some of those traits have been passed on to Kyle, a pretty good surfer who enjoys accompanying his good friend, Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant, on one of his family's nice boats in the Tortugas.

But soccer, too, was a huge part of Kyle's physical development, as was go-kart racing. One day, he had to make a choice.

Cam once took his sons to the old Moroso Motorsports Park in Palm Beach to see a couple of Funny Cars and jet cars soar down the drag strip.

"There just happened to be a go-kart track next to it, so the older two boys and I got to drive on that track," Cam said. "Kyle was too small but, months later, we ended up buying all three boys a go-kart. Kyle was playing soccer at the time, but he took to the go-karts." Kyle was about 8 or 9, when the competitive team, coached by his dad, was playing a game on the same day of a go-kart race.

"Well, we left the game early, one of those bad things to do," Cam said. "We got to the track late, missed practice and had to go straight into qualifying. They (soccer players) were mad at me. So, I told him, 'You gotta choose.' It was a pivotal decision in his life, and it took off.

"I knew mostly about soccer. A lot of this (racing) was new, so I had to find people to help him. We spent a lot of time at the track in Homestead (and later Ocala, after getting a sponsorship from one of the famed Bacardi siblings who lived on Key Biscayne). He continued to win championships."

Kyle is certainly no stranger to success, adding to his long list of accomplishments by winning 10 of 20 races for Andretti to claim the Indy Lights minor league series championship in 2021.

But without a spot on Andretti Autosport's IndyCar team last year, Kyle spent a winless rookie year driving for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, although he did finish 17th in the Indianapolis 500 after starting 28th.

"That was the first Indy 500 for me ... quite an experience. You can't explain it 'til you live it," Cam said. "I think they said 400,000 people ... (Kyle) did well for his first year, averaging 230 (mph) up to 240. Crazy fast.

"Even in Texas, they're close to 230, and when you're looking straight (at the front of the car), it's a little nerve-wracking. Especially Peggy, she gets nervous, starts shaking," said Cam who, coincidentally, on Monday morning was getting his regular stress test in his doctor's office.

The season with Foyt's team was a good learning experience for Kyle, but there were so many "unfortunate situations" with a lack of sponsorship that carried over to his performance, Cam said.

During the offseason, a deal with Kyle to take over Alexander Rossi's seat for Andretti came together quickly and Bryan Herta became his strategist before the Grand Prix at Texas a few weeks ago.

"Bryan did a fantastic job on strategy," Kyle said Sunday.

Andretti was equally thrilled with his young driver.

"He’s the real deal. I can tell you. He’s really good. He’s been a pleasure on the team," Andretti said. “As a rookie, you’re going to make mistakes because you’re learning, and by him going and having that year (with Foyt) and then coming to us, it worked out perfectly. He’s competitive and, hopefully, he’ll win a bunch of races."

The field of 27 drivers at Long Beach included such traditional stars as Will Power (6th), Graham Rahal (12th), Miami resident Helio Castroneves (21st) and Rossi, now driving for McLaren, (22nd).

This year's Indianapolis 500 takes place May 28.

Cam and Peggy plan to be there watching their son. No doubt, on the edge of their seats.