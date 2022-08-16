Students returning to school on Wednesday will encounter many changes. Two new principals, at Key Biscayne K-8 Center and St. Agnes Academy. A polarizing curriculum pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis limiting dialogues on LGBTQ+ community and the history of racism in the US.

And, for the first time since 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic won't have parents, teachers and students on edge.

And let’s not forget the potential impact of pelotons on Crandon Boulevard traffic, which could impact access into and out of MAST Academy.

As life is returning to normalcy in the post-pandemic era, the Miami-Dade County school district, Key Biscayne village leaders and the police have stepped up efforts to assure the first day of school tomorrow gets off to a good start.

More students will be walking through the doors of schools without being required to wear masks. Contrast that to last year’s opening day, when some parents kept their kids at home to learn remotely due to the pandemic.

Students and teachers were caught in the middle of a clash between DeSantis, who banned mask requirements for students at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, and school districts that defied his mandate – including Miami-Dade County.

In retaliation, DeSantis temporarily withheld the salaries of school board members for forcing students to wear masks, as well as money earmarked for the school districts.

But this new school year brings a fresh start, with school administrators, teachers and students buoyed by the A grade given to the County school district by the Florida Department of Education.

“99.5% of our schools have earned an A, B or C, after the pandemic, after so many of these challenges. Therefore, I believe we can be very encouraged by the academic recovery that we are seeing,” said Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres during a rally at Miami High School, his alma mater.

The superintendent said reading proficiency must improve, and it’s also imperative for the district to continue its push to emphasize attendance. Kids can’t learn if they’re not in class, he said.

Regarding DeSantis’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, Dotres said he does not foresee it becoming a major issue.

“At the end of the day in our school district, we’re gonna do what’s right for our students. We’re gonna do what’s right for our employees,” he said.

The administration at the two schools in Key Biscayne support Dotres' vision for the new school year.

The school district and the village's brian trusts rolled out the welcome mat for Julissa Piña, the new principal at Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said back-to-school plans include an increase in visibility of police from the village, Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

