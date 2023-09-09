With lady luck on its side, Key Biscayne dodges the expected sargassum blob

Early this spring, there were concerns, even warnings, that a huge "blob" of sargassum could be headed to Florida and smother the pristine beaches. "The size of a mall," one report said. One research analyst said it might be 5,000 miles wide. Another said it weighed 10 million pounds.

It was so big, in fact, that the brown, floating patch of plants and algae could be seen from space.

But, on Key Biscayne this summer, just the customary scraps of the stringy, sometimes smelly, weeds washed ashore.

"We got lucky," said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village's Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability. "I didn't recall it being as much as last year, and certainly not the volume that got people all excited about when it came out in the news when it was referred to as a 'blob.' Sometimes, news networks come up with something desperate for drama, but not reality."

So, what happened?

Dr. Chuanmin Hu, a professor of Optical Oceanography in the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida, saw the floating mass earlier this year through the university's monitoring system, called the SaWS program (Satellite-based Sargassum Watch System).

"It started with a lot, and we were expecting by June for it to reach the max, but that didn't happen," he said. "Instead, there was a sharp decrease in the Gulf of Mexico. It shrank, and that's normal. It was good news for Florida because it could have been a horrible situation.

There is still a good amount of sargassum in the Caribbean Sea, he said, but for Florida, there is no more threat this year. However, some occasional, noticeable brown algae will collect along the coastlines as it did at Smathers Beach in the Florida Keys this spring.

"The sargassum (threat) for this year is over," Dr. Hu said, "but it doesn't mean next year we won't have more. Every year, we have a cycle."

Reasons for the separation and shrinkage of the floating mass of the sargassum are varied — temperature, wind, steering currents, etc.

"Nobody knows why," Dr. Hu said. "It's not hard to confirm, but there's nobody out there to measure the vast ocean. Like a plant in the back of your house, you can measure that every hour. But how can you (measure floating algae in the middle of the ocean)?"

Dr. Samimy agrees, saying in this case, weather forecasting would likely be more accurate than tracking sargassum.

"It's not about knowing anything specifically; it's so variable and uncertain because of meteorology, weather events, currents, wind direction ... everyone wants it to be so well-defined, but it rarely is," he said. "It's a lot of patchy sargassum and it can end up anywhere."

Sargassum comes across the tropical waters of the Atlantic, originating from the coast of Africa or even South America, researchers say. Warm waters in the Sargasso Sea help produce the optimal breeding ground for the abundant plant.

"It is a floating micro-algae," Dr. Samimy said. "It's a floating plant, basically, and the way they are attached to each other (makes them thick)."

Warm water and the levels of nutrients, such as runoff fertilizer, all help its growth.

Seagrass, on the other hand, is rooted to the bottom, and when it dies off or breaks apart, that is what is called "seaweed."

Dr. Hu said the floating sargassum "never really disappears. It just shrinks" and will continue to decrease in the winter.

Usually, June and July are the predominant months for the sargassum to come ashore, but this year "has been unusual" in that April was the worst, he said. "Every year, we have an issue to varying degrees, but we haven't elevated the aggravating conditions (this year) that have made this a problem."

On Key Biscayne's beaches, the Village pays a flat annual fee to Beach Raker beach maintenance, including the raking of the sargassum, which is hauled to an area around Homestead.

Dr. Hu, who is based in St. Petersburg, said the west coast of Florida is "mostly immune" to sargassum.

"We do (get) red tide on the west coast, but not yet!" he said. "But I'm sure we'll get there."