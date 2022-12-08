With participation rates rising, Village looking to address the need for more youth sports fields

Competing on a level playing field is what sports is all about.

But, sometimes, just finding any field to play on has been a lingering problem on Key Biscayne.

That's why Village officials are stepping up their game to find immediate alternative solutions, and that is why the topic of youth athletics grabbed much of the spotlight during Tuesday evening's Village Council meeting.

Village Manager Steve Williamson has appointed three residents to an independent Athletics Field Fact-Finding Committee, "which has been looking at playing sites ... and maybe give us fresh eyes on a problem we all are aware of," he said.

Williamson asked the committee to evaluate potential sites and bring back field measurements from, say, three areas to its Dec. 6 meeting, and he would then speak to Miami-Dade County's Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces team, hopefully before the next Council meeting on Dec. 13.

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said there has been a 30% increase in youth sports participation over the past couple of years (including a 60% increase among girls) and no new fields.

“Everybody is bumping up against each other. To give to one is to take from another. We're pretty much at 100% capacity," he said. "We've changed surfaces (on high-use areas) and added field lighting (on K-8) and court lighting (to extend playing time)."

But, still, there is not enough space to satisfy everyone, and rumblings from parents continue.

Marcelo Radice, president of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, which has nearly 1,000 kids in the program, addressed Village Council during one of the public comments segments at last week’s meeting and said the Village Athletic Advisory Board has been working on an analysis over the past five years.

"Because we have such a high-profile (capacity) sport, people think we dominate the Village fields," he said. "When the study comes out, even though we're accused of being a monopoly ... I think it will show we actually have less space per registered player, or (less) number of program hours (overall per player)."

Council member Allison McCormick said, "This issue has become so heated among each different group, each sport. ... (but) I don't want to just have an open gym 'Rage in the Cage' looking for open field space. I want to have real data (before we proceed)."

The "we" against "they" mentality that has surfaced on the island "bothers us," Hofferberth said.

"They're (all) Key Biscayne kids, let's not refer to them just by what sport they play," he said. "I would like to see the different groups harmonize more. ... We'd prefer it not be about (parents attacking one sport) ... but it should be about all Key Biscayne kids (and finding solutions)."

Two other committees also are in the mix when contemplating any problems that may arise in youth athletics: the Athletics Advisory Board (which started as the Youth Athletics Board in 2008) advises staff and Council on complaints, and the Parks and Open Spaces Board (previously the Land Acquisition Committee) also could play a key role in field allocation.

New Council member Oscar Sardiñas said a workshop is needed for the athletic field shortage, and wanted to find what the scope of that workshop would be, something Williamson will define at a future Council meeting.

"I think the need today is to find a creative way to resolve this," Sardiñas said. "I think we can do something in the short term."

Hofferberth also spoke about his department's introduction to "Friday Night Happenings," in which a series of Friday night youth programs (either for members or for those purchasing day passes) is designed to keep the younger generation safe and provide an outlet, with activities such as ping-pong tournaments, indoor soccer, movie nights and teen yoga.

"We're trying to get them doing something active and structured," he said, although the 13- to 17-year-old group is a challenge, especially once they get a driver's license. "We're always trying to find ways to attract them."

Hofferberth also praised the girls volleyball program for its "great season," and he noted that basketball registration, under new management, has hit record numbers, particularly among 18-year-old players, who might fill three or four teams. "That's a positive outcome," he said.

In addition, Williamson spoke about wanting "committed" kids to lend a hand on the Youth Council, which had been resurrected in 2019 only to pause for the pandemic, "and tell us what kids want." He's pondering whether to limit the size and ages of the group.

Councilman Brett Moss suggested that being on the Youth Council could be a way for kids to receive volunteer credit hours from their schools. "We have to market something cool for them to be interested," he said.

Sardiñas also brought up sports vendors, who could bring about creative ideas "on how these sports can all work together." He said that by putting each contract out for bids, it would likely create healthy competition and add the best value for all of the services they provide "if they want to be the best."

Councilman Ed London was adamant that, keeping in line with Village policy, "going forward, we're going to bid out (or re-bid) all contracts," including cleaning, for example. "They're doing a good job, but we don't know if we're getting a good deal."

But, he also added a twist, like Sardiñssas said, suggesting that instead of just having vendors bid in a Request for Proposal (RFP) format, have each vendor explain the ways in which they can be valuable to the Village -- which would actually be in an RFQ (qualifications) format, Williamson said.

"Why don't we just say to the providers, 'What do you propose for us?' and get some input ... let them be creative," London said. "(They can say) 'I can also add this or that.' You want to be our provider? Tell us (what you can do). ... We might learn something."