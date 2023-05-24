With pool repaired, Team Key Aquatics swimmers and coaches looking forward to an exceptional season

After months of waiting, Team Key Aquatics is finally back in the pool. The team began training again Monday at the newly renovated Key Biscayne Community Center pool, which underwent extensive renovations over the past year.

With the pool closed for several months due to the renovations, the team was without a place to train. Now, the swimmers are eager to get back to work preparing for the upcoming session.

"We're so excited to be back in the pool again," said Coach Guillermina Pons. "It's been a long time coming, but we're ready to hit the ground running and get back into our training routine."

The renovations to the pool include new lane lines, updated heating and filtration systems, and a brand new deck area. The team is thrilled with the improvements, which they say will help them train more effectively.

"It's like a whole new pool," said Coach Gaby Larrea. "The renovations have really made a big difference, and we're looking forward to taking advantage of all the new features."

Team Key Aquatics is a non-competitive program that emphasizes personal growth, teamwork and healthy living. The team is dedicated to creating a nurturing environment where young swimmers can develop their skills, build friendships, and fall in love with the sport.

While the program is focused on teaching the fundamentals, the coaches also prioritize creating a positive and supportive team culture. They encourage swimmers to be good people, both inside and outside of the pool..

Swimmers are encouraged to set personal goals and work toward achieving them. But there is no pressure to compete or perform at a certain level.

With safety and wellness at the forefront, the coaches prioritize teaching proper technique and healthy habits while providing a fun experience for the kids. They believe that swimming is a lifelong sport and hope to instill a love of the water in each child.

As the team now returns to training, swimmers and coaches are eager to make up for lost time and achieve great things. With the improved pool, the team is confident they have the tools they need to excel.

"We're looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this year," said Coach Gaby. "We've got a great group of swimmers, and with this new pool, I think we're going to be unstoppable."