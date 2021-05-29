Just a couple weeks into his role as Key Biscayne’s Village Manager, Steve Williamson already has a big, unexpected task to handle.

When Police Chief Charles Press walked into his office Monday with his letter of resignation in hand, it took Williams by surprise, although his emotions turned to empathy after “we both had a good, long conversation.”

Press, quickly approaching 17 years as the city’s police chief, will step away “with much thought and emotion,” he wrote in his letter to Williamson, Mayor Mike Davey and City Council members.

In his letter, in which he listed many accomplishments during his time on the force, he also said his round-the-clock hours put unnecessary stress on his family and took exception to “negative attitudes” toward he and his police force.

His resignation becomes effective July 2.

Press, 67, led a 36-person staff for the approximate 13,000 Key Biscayne residents. He helped the island community stay perennially ranked atop many “Safest Cities” lists in the state, and across the country.

“This guy put in a solid 17 years in the village, spent 46 years on the police force, and worked hard,” Williamson said. “At the same time, he told me, ‘I’ve got young kids and I want to spend time with them,’ and that’s the empathetic part of my emotions because I know (he’s) done amazing things with (his) family.”

“It’s a big loss for Key Biscayne,” said Mayor Davey, who has known Press for more than 15 years, when he first came on board to an elected post. “I was a little surprised, but I understand his reasoning, the toll on his family and all. But he put in his time and worked incredibly hard, and I respect his decision. I wish I could have talked him out of it.”

Lately, some in the community began questioning Press’ commitment to the police force, especially since he took on dual roles as Interim Village Manager during a nearly six-month process to hire Williamson from a group of 52 candidates.

Earlier this year, council member Luis Lauredo led a charge, asking why some of the island’s laws were not being completely enforced. And just last week, fellow council member Ignacio Segurola questioned some regulations and lack of enforcement regarding golf carts.

But, there was far more praise across the board from residents and council members alike.

Just recently, village police detectives arrested two Miami Beach teens in connection with a battery against an adult resident on Crandon Boulevard. Press, in a mission to quell a recent spike in juvenile delinquency, had the Village Green stadium lights left on longer on weekends and readjusted his staff’s hours and placement so more patrols could be visible at night.

During the first four months of this year, 12 juveniles were arrested, many of those involved in cases of stolen and/or vandalized golf carts, a topic of many recent Council meetings.

Recent statistical comparisons to other cities show Key Biscayne ranking 73.21% below the average state total crime rate and 72.19% below the average national total crime rate.

“As I reflect on almost 17 years of service to the Village of Key Biscayne, I think of the many accomplishments that our organization has enjoyed,” Press wrote in his resignation letter. “My first goal was to provide the department with Accreditation, which we succeeded in doing within my first year. Sixteen years later, we achieved an Excelsior Status, identifying us as the top one percent of accredited departments that have maintained the highest standards and best practices, without fail.”

Press also mentioned saving Key Biscayne thousands of dollars in repairs and new purchases by instituting a Fleet Maintenance Agreement with the City of Miami Beach, and he also found cost-cutting ways by civilianizing the Property & Evidence Room, freeing up a sworn officer to patrol the community in the process. He was proud of his “strict budget,” one he says was maintained in the black even during crisis situations.

He introduced the island’s 12-hour shift for patrols, which “allowed me to reduce the number of Sergeants and add more officers to the community.”

Press pointed out in his letter that 98% of the current police department members were not a part of his team when he arrived.

“At times I had to dismiss employees who did not ‘fit the mold or expectations of the residents of the Village of Key Biscayne,’ “ he wrote.

He also introduced body-worn cameras to his department to “ensure the highest level of accountability.”

In addition, he developed an Honor Guard, which brought recognition to the Village, and a Rapid Response Team, “preparing officers to respond in the event of a potentially catastrophic situation.”

Among his duties as Interim Village Manager was to quickly arrange the pickup of debris after Hurricane Irma, as well as completing “many unfinished projects.” He negotiated long-awaited employee contracts and even helped move the 530 Crandon park project forward after 10 years of delays.

“To provide the above, my family has at times suffered,” Press wrote, regarding being contacted for responses and answers to issues around the clock, “365 days of the year,” even while dealing with emotional issues such as a catastrophic injury to his daughter and the death of his parents 10 days apart.

“The current negative attitudes towards myself and my profession, although doing our very best, has taken its supreme toll,” he wrote.

Press, a graduate of Barry University, served a year as president of the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police and spent more than 29 years as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Miami Beach Police Department, where in 1983 he was named Officer of the Year. In 2008, he was inducted into the Miami-Dade College Hall of Fame.

“... I wish our officers and civilians Godspeed with their future success,” Press wrote. “I also wish that residents and leadership of the Village move forward together, without contention, to really prove that the Key is truly an ‘Island Paradise.’ “

There was no word if he will continue overseeing the Chief Press Foundation, or if the Sister City initiative he developed with Liberty City will remain intact.

For now, Williamson must ponder his next move. Calling it an “important” decision, and not an “urgent” one — so as not to make a hasty decision — Williamson has some time.

“Well, the next step, obviously, is to hire someone,” he said. “I’m not ready to discuss that yet because we’ve got to think through it. This is a serious decision on who will be your Police Chief.

“We’ll sit down and think through this. I’ll reach out to a couple of my mentors and see how they have gone through hiring a police chief and I’ll have a (clearer) idea.”

Williamson would not disclose how council members reacted when he told them the news Monday afternoon.

“I’d rather let them speak for themselves,” he said, “but it was a professional conversation, and for all of them, it came to some degree of a surprise. They all supported me and realize it’s a great challenge.

“But each one, in their own words, said it’s going to be a great loss, because he’s someone special, and they joined me in (hoping) everyone will come together for a really nice sendoff.”

Mayor Davey certainly agreed that Press is well-respected and someone who has been vital to maintaining the island’s “Wow” factor.

“He’s just an incredible person,” he said. “He’s always been committed, always been available. If I called him on a Saturday night, he’d be there. He was 100 percent committed to his job and to (our residents). That’s why we’re a special and safer community.”