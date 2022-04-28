The Annual Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship Pasta Dinner is a 30-year island tradition of philanthropy to honor the life of Eileen McCaughan.

McCaughan was a Key Biscayne teenager who excelled in school and in sports. She was killed by a drunk driver at age 15. Family and friends established the scholarship in 1989 to honor her life.

“We have given scholarships in her name to so many deserving kids who qualify for assistance,” Joan McCaughan, Eileen’s mother, told Island News in a 2019 interview. “Some have become doctors, lawyers, you name it… And some we still hear from, which is wonderful.”

From 1989 to 2021, the Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship has awarded over $490,000 to 226 students to help them with their higher education. Scholarships are awarded to students who are academically talented, display financial need, and wish to pursue higher education.

Even though the pandemic caused the cancellation of the pasta dinner event in 2020 and 2021, scholarships were awarded, ensuring that students received needed funds.

Applications from students for this year must be postmarked by April 30. To apply, click here.

Pasta Dinner details:

Location: LINKS at Crandon Golf

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 6-8 pm

Prices: Adults: $30 / Children age 10-18: $20

Children under 10: free

If you are unable to attend, but would like to contribute, donations towards the scholarship award are greatly appreciated. Click here to donate.