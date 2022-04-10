Last week’s election tabulations to determine the Board of Directors for the Key Biscayne Beach Club didn’t have the comedic “Seinfeld” effect when “Kramer” ran for president of the mythical Del Boca Vista condo board.

After all, it did take place on April Fools’ night.

But, it also did not have a “contentious” theme, one similar to the club’s election process from three years ago.

In fact, everything went swimmingly, just like all the new upgrades that have rejuvenated the iconic club’s appearance on its 70th anniversary.

When the ballots were counted Friday evening, five of the nine candidates emerged victorious:

- Mariana Dominguez-Hardie (two-year term)

- Jamie McCaughan-Thompkins (two-year term)

- Manny Rionda (one year)

- Dwight Hewett (existing Board member will serve one year)

- Frank Andrews (one year)

They will join incumbents Mike Bracken, who had been vice-president, and Chris Biggers, who has served as treasurer.

Those seven members will convene at 6 p.m. on April 14 to vote on the four titled officer positions: president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer.

“There’s so much going on, even if you don't have a title on the Board, you’re equally important.” Biggers said. “Everyone has a niche ... and we work along with Paul (Zuccarini, the general manager), who’s been wonderful, to get the projects done.” Zuccarini replaced longtime club manager Mike O'Brien.

Three years ago, a hotly contested election -- one that faced a couple of delays because of voting eligibility concerns -- resulted in just four votes separating the top four elected members.

It also was the year of tumult, when some club members and other residents publicly questioned the direction the club was heading. At issue were its appearance, lack of maintenance, and financial issues resulting from some dues not being collected.

“This (election) was not contentious at all,” Biggers said, proudly. “In those three years since then, we completely turned all that around.”

Poor record-keeping over the years was the primary reason some members were never forced to pay dues.

“It was tough,” Biggers said, who had to find ways to straighten the financial books in her first role as treasurer. “It's funny, I paid my dues every year, but some people had not been paying for three years and there was no way of proving it. When we went through it all, we found over 200 cases of more than a year's worth of past-dues.”

The Beach Club's one-time initiation fee will go up from its longstanding $6,000 requirement to $8,000 on July 1, while the yearly dues have remained at $695 the past few years -- “The best deal in town,” Biggers said.

Over the past three years, dozens of renovations have taken place at the club, including a new roof, ceiling fans, better lighting, a kitchen makeover, hurricane shutters, new electric conduits, new landscaping and patio furniture. Plus a hookup to the Village’s sewer system.

“The physical appearance has done a 180,” said Biggers, who noted that there were 600 paying members at the end of 2021; a cap of 625 members will be initiated this year.

A lot of the credit for the recent turnaround goes to Hewett, the club’s president the past two years, along with Bracken and Biggers, and their four fellow Board members – Jack Macia, Nancy Stoner-Downs, Sixto Campano and Craig Hardie, who chose not to run this time.

“Board members matter,” said Hewett, who will be in his fourth and final year of eligibility. “If you don’t have an engaged board, even with a great manager, you’re bound for failure. Everyone we had was cohesively working together … it was obvious to everyone (what had been lacking).”

Macia, whose family moved to Key Biscayne from Cuba when he was 1 year old, also has noticed a difference in the energy of the club while handling the secretary role the past two years. But he will be taking a respite to focus more on his business career.

“I think it’s good to let more of the community get involved,” he said. “It’s good to have more citizens with experience on the Board because you may need them (later).”

The popularity and the involvement for members of the Beach Club --which reportedly accepted as many as 876 Key Biscayne families back in 1966 -- has bounced back nicely, as indicated by nearly double the vote total Friday for the leading elected Board member (as compared to 77 votes when Bracken led the way in the 2019 election).

“It’s nice to see a lot more people getting involved,” Biggers said.

“I vote every year, and I don’t recall us ever having that many candidates,” Macia said.

The Beach Club was officially introduced in 1952, albeit on a much smaller scale, as a membership bonus to new home buyers from the builders of the early Mackle houses. That year, 250 family members reportedly belonged to the club, and by 1958, some 705 families were included (for more history of the Beach Club click here).

Over the years, notable members have included former Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese; the infamous Jack “Murph the Surf” Murphy; and then-President Richard Nixon, who joined his Key Biscayne neighbor, Charles “Bebe” Rebozo, in 1969. Also on the list have been seven generations of the Vernon family, whose popular drugstore, Vernon's, was an island landmark for many, as well as celebrities such as movie actor and director Andy Garcia and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi.

Biggers knows a lot about the history of the Beach Club, having “married into it” and living here for 38 years. Her husband’s parents were among the founding members in 1952, when the lot was full of sandspurs, but the pavilion and its amenities became a nice way to relax by the beach.

The newest project will come from the Village, which plans to beautify and widen the overgrown access strip to the beach, between the Beach Club and the Sands condominium, with a metal fence that will replace an old chain-link fence and hedge.

In January of 2021, a group of teenagers who were never apprehended, lit a fire to the Beach Club’s four tiki huts, a crime Biggers said emanated from “teenage COVID boredom.” After insurance covered most of the cost, the club decided to "doll up the place while we're at it," said Biggers, with an additional two huts.

Now, what will the 70th anniversary of the Beach Club bring?

“The Board has been so focused on getting repairs done, once we started collecting money (from past dues),” Biggers said, not yet being able to plan celebrations.

“But,” she adde, “we expect to have many more parties this year.”

Now, that is something even Cosmo Kramer would vote for.