Crunching numbers and crunching time probably best describes Benjamin Nussbaum’s role with the Village of Key Biscayne.

Take, for example, a year ago when, as he nervously awaited the birth of his baby girl — “We welcomed her during the pandemic and budget season” — he was still checking every digit and decimal in his reports while working in the hospital room.

“My wife was going to kill me,” he thought, “... but she hasn’t killed me yet.”

Making a good impression is what Nussbaum has done for the Key Biscayne community in his short, two-year stint as the Village’s Chief Financial Officer. Just last week, he was in his office until 1 a.m. preparing spreadsheets and balancing numbers for Wednesday night’s first of two important Fiscal Year 21-22 budget meetings.

“He’s been an incredible addition and he adds a tremendous value to this community,” Mayor Mike Davey said. “He’s done a lot of good work helping us save money by finding ways to consolidate. We’ve had outstanding debt issued at lower rates; and just by monitoring our finances to keep us fiscally responsible at efficient rates.

“He’s a real good guy, and we’re really happy to have him here.”

Finding glamor in what some consider a “geeky” suit-and-tie profession might be rare.

“Having started in public accounting ... I’m always the guy in a suit and tie. When you come in here as a 33-year-old CFO, you’ve got to look the part,” he said, laughing, “and, of course, have the experience and knowledge to go with that.”

Nussbaum, a huge soccer enthusiast who has flown with his wife to three continents to watch world-class matches, grew up in Annandale, Va., and at 18 attended the University of Miami.

“I fell in love with the area,” he said, opting to trade chubby snowmen for sleek palm trees -- although “we’d get blizzards once in a while, and we’d be off from school (for) a week, so that was fun.”

Nussbaum’s strong work ethic comes from his parents. His father was a 40-year federal employee as chief statistician for the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C., where finding ways to “take lead out of gasoline” was a huge accomplishment.

His mom’s job was much more dangerous as a hostage negotiator for the Prince George’s County (Md.) Police Department. “Sometimes she’d be surrounded by police officers, she tells the stories. Sometimes it’s 2, 3 in the morning and it would last 24 or 48 hours.

“Her job was much more exciting than mine,” he said, laughing.

But, at 35, and having spent more than half of his life in South Florida, Nussbaum has embraced his role with the community. And he has created some excitement of his own.

Previously, he had spent six years working in the finance department for the City of Miami Beach, where he was in charge of the $80 million fund just for parking — “bigger than the entire Key Biscayne budget,” he said.

Now, he’s out meeting with city officials and department heads. He even discovered the intricacies of how a fire truck is built.

“Last year, as part of our budget, we (ordered) a new fire engine truck, so you learn what all goes into a custom-built truck, and you become kind of an expert,” he said. “But (due to supplier issues), unfortunately, we’re still waiting on it.”

Some city leaders have called Nussbaum an unsung hero.

“That’s too kind, really generous. But I like that,” he said. “I’m really there to add support for our public safety and parks departments, and I should be out of the spotlight, really. Supporting their efforts and making their jobs as easy as possible so they can focus on what they do is the biggest thing.”

Nussbaum said the most difficult part of his job is “finding the balance between providing a first-class level of service at the most efficient cost, and how to balance the two,” he said. “Our residents have always expected a big level of service for their tax dollars, so we’re always trying to balance it out ... we provide the best value and you end up paying the least.”

Keeping costs down, like Mayor Davey said, is what Nussbaum does best, and by being flexible — “wearing many hats” — and consolidating roles, his benefits have become priceless.

Last year’s adopted millage rate for Key Biscayne — 3.2022 — helped the city score the lowest overall rate (16.5103) among Miami-Dade County’s 35 incorporated municipalities on the tax roll.

The first of two budget meetings for Key Biscayne is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 and the final one Tuesday, Sept. 21. Both can be viewed live on Ch. 77.

He considers these two meetings his “Super Bowl” — or in his case, his “World Cup.”

“One is the first half and the other is the second half, when it’s all finalized,” said Nussbaum, who then can finally pop the Champagne cork and get a good night’s rest.

But, first, he knows he’ll be in the spotlight.

“Every dollar that the Village receives or disperses will be open for discussion,” he said. “There are seven of them (Council members), and questions come from all over the place. At least within 30 seconds, I usually can find an answer for them.

“I have to stay sharp,” he laughed.

Crunch time is about to kick off.