“Patience and persistence” is how Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson described the tireless efforts of city leaders, politicians, attorneys and residents regarding how things favorably unfolded in the Rickenbacker Causeway saga.

And, now that they’ve crossed one bridge — in a metaphorical sense — what are the next steps for Village officials, who realize they might have hopped in the driver’s seat?

“First, we all want to step back and celebrate a long process, one in which we worked closely with Commissioner (Raquel) Regalado, the County Mayor, the commissioners to get to this point ... really a team effort, one we’ve all been proud of,” Williamson said.

At last Wednesday’s Miami-Dade Board of Commissioners meeting, the Request for Proposal, which was first introduced last March but which had left Key Biscayne out of the meat of the process, was tossed out. That resulted from recommendations by County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava and Commissioner Regalado, who heard countless concerns and volumes of skepticism from Village officials and residents.

The second victory that day for Key Biscayne was the unanimous approval of Commissioner Regalado’s resolution calling to prioritize a plan to see how the county could proceed on the replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, the only concrete access in and out of Key Biscayne and the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

“It was a long day, but it was a good long day,” Key Biscayne Mayor Davey said Wednesday evening regarding the two decisions, which came about seven hours apart, the last one as the sun was setting across Biscayne Bay.

“We were pretty comfortable going in (that day),” Williamson said. “(We’d) talked with the Commissioner’s office and the Mayor’s office and they were receptive. We felt their resolute stance reflected (what our wishes were).”

At stake in the RFP was a comprehensive unsolicited proposal from a group known as the Plan Z Consortium. Originating from concerns about bicycle and pedestrian safety, the plan encapsulated a wide variety of improvements, enhancements and additions that reached a reported $510 million at one point (before the Venetian Bridge was excluded).

“It wasn’t the right project there,” said Mayor Davey, who said he was on vacation in late June before he had even heard the Plan Z proposal had been filed. He now plans to get together with key stakeholders to discuss how to proceed, whether it’s a public-privatization plan or not.

An eventual increase in tolls — several figures being reported were just rumors — to pay for much of Plan Z concerned Key residents and others from mainland Miami. However, now, federal funding from the Infrastructure Bill signed in November, and other sources, could soften the financial burden.

Looking back, was it all an exercise in futility? Williamson doesn’t think so.

“Look, it was a valid effort by someone trying to give us a good option,” he said, acknowledging the end results might not have been what everyone on the island wanted. “I think we all learned a lot.”

So, what are the priorities now?

“Commissioner Regalado identified Bear Cut Bridge as her top priority ... We've had long conversations about that and it’s a critical piece of infrastructure. I’m glad we’re talking about that now,” Williamson said.

During last Wednesday’s County Commission meeting, Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz questioned the urgency of the replacement of the bridge since commissioners who were on board back in 2014 (after repairs were made in 2013) felt confident then.

“We were told those repairs should be good for 25 to 30 years,” he said. “Is this bridge safe to drive over? I know we put up a lot of money.”

Florida Department of Transportation officials assured Diaz that the bridge is currently safe to handle traffic. But, they also said it required further inspection as to scouring (the continuous washing away of sediments, in simpler terms) around the structures holding up the roadway, particularly when it came to tidal surges from major storms, and especially how it would fare, say, in a Category 3 hurricane.

“This bridge is important, a lifeline to the people of Key Biscayne,” Diaz said. “(But) it’s not an urgent matter the way it was brought out.”

Still, commissioners concurred that the County Mayor coming back with a plan would be important. No one opposed the motion.

Williamson said the second priority on the Rickenbacker Causeway, at least from Key Biscayne’s viewpoint, is the intersection at MAST Academy, regarding pedestrian safety for students.

He said Commissioner Regalado and School Board representative Mari Tere Rojas are “working on a solution ... They had a meeting in November.” One of the ideas brought up last year is to eventually, perhaps, have a crossover above the traffic for students.

The third priority is “safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles,” which could include a number of suggestions from residents, including a separation barrier, slowing vehicle traffic, widening lanes for bicyclists, and even a separated walkway for pedestrians.

“Those are the three most urgent things,” Williamson said, “but we have a lot more to address, like making sure we have a free flow of traffic when we have special events, and that’s what makes it complex. It’s not just what we want, but what the tourists visiting want as well.”

For now, Williamson can breathe a little, and will proceed with caution — but not slowly.

“Not slowly, but take it thoughtfully,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work, a lot of steadfast effort (already done). We really appreciate the help from Mayor Cava, Commissioner Regalado, the commissioners ...

“It’s a time to reflect back and see how the community came together on a very important issue,” he added. “Then it’s time to regroup and think what’s next. We want to make sure this process will be restarted.

“Now, it’s time to celebrate, but it’s no time to rest.”