The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club’s “Cheers to the New Year” luncheon event scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Casa del Mar condominium has been postponed until further notice due to the present COVID cases surge on the island.

Village Manager Steve Williamson was to be the guest speaker.

The Woman’s Club was started in 1952 as a way for women to get together for friendship. The club works to raise money for scholarships for young people who are advancing their education.

For more details, contact Christine at JCLS3000@Yahoo.com or Club President Karen Llorente at llorentek@yahoo.com