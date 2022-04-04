The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club is holding a Bake Sale at the Key Biscayne Community Church Farmer’s Market at 355 Glenridge Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

The sale of their items will benefit the club’s annual Scholarship Fund.

The members have had a lot of practice baking. Since 1952, they have organized dozens of fundraising activities to raise money for individuals and groups trying to improve the lives of those needing support and encouragement.

The major fundraising effort – the scholarship – has been awarded to more than 175 students.

Scholarships are once again available for 2022. They are open to US citizens who are Key residents of more than two years, or students of parents employed on Key Biscayne for two years or longer.

Applications can be picked up at Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Offices at 88 W. McIntyre Suite 100. Deadline for entry is APril 30. For more information, contact Ann Taintor at 1taintor@bellsouth.net.