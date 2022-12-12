Woman wins $1 million Lottery scratchoff game with ticket bought at Key Biscayne Winn-Dixie

Turning $5 into a $1 million prize was Christmas magic for Rosalina Vidal, who recently purchased her lucky scratch-off game on Key Biscayne, beating 3 million-to-1 odds.

Vidal purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, at 604 Crandon Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Vidal chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the 1,511th game in Florida Lottery history, launched on July 4 and features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. Five of those prizes have now been awarded.

The game's overall odds of winning any prize, starting at $5, is 1-in-3.98, but the odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-3,211,560.

It was at least the third million-dollar win on Key Biscayne when it comes to Florida Lottery records.

In 1996, Hollywood's Marvin Takahashi purchased a winning Lotto ticket at the Chevron gas station on Crandon Boulevard that was worth $14.840 million as part of a two-way split, and in 2013, one of four $1 million tickets matching the first five numbers in the $448 million Powerball drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on Harbor Drive.

A public records request to the Florida Lottery General Counsel earlier this spring by Islander News revealed that Miami-Dade County had been the second-"luckiest" county in the state when it comes to $1 million or larger scratch-off prizes since Jan. 1, 2020. In a 28-month period, Broward County laid claim to 48 such prizes, while Miami-Dade followed closely with 44.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games comprised approximately 77% of all ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

And, since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $85.1 billion in prizes, making more than 3,500 people millionaires.

For more information, visit flalottery.com.