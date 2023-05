Debbie Miller-Albanese came in first in the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association’s 5 Short and 5 Long holes tournament that was held May 2.

Miller-Albanese won with a net 30. Second on a match of cards (hole 10) was Elaine Gross with a net 30. Closest to the pin on hole 6 was Judy Chamberlain, and Miller-Albanese on hole 17.

The ladies play every Tuesday at 8:30 from November until May. Next week is the final tournament of the 2022-23 season.