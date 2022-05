The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association played a Low Net/Low Putts tournament on April 19. Low net winners on a match of cards were: (1st) Diane McGuire, with a 104/73; and (2nd) Ellen Crystal, with a 108/73.

The low putt winners were: (1st) Bobbie Voglino, with 31 putts; and (2nd) Bonnie Backes, with 33 putts.

Next up for the group is a Better Ball of Two tournament.

The ladies meet every Tuesday at Crandon Park at 8:30. Their tournament season concludes on May 9.