Nancy Campaigne won the “Most Net Pars or Better'' tournament held December 20 by the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association.

Campaigne had 14 in the win.

Second was Bonnie Backes with 14, and third was Diane McGuire with 12.

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. at Crandon Park every Tuesday. Newcomers are welcome. If you are interested in joining, call the pro shop at (305) 361-9129.