Women golfers take on PGA pro in tournament

PGA Professional Marty Caifano was the featured attraction Feb. 22 when The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf group played a “Beat the Pro” tournament at Crandon Park.

Despite tough playing on the putting greens, two ladies beat Caifano’s score of 78. Debi Portola scored 104/72, and Hiroko Asano scored 103/77.

On March 1, the group will conductr the first round of the annual Club Championship. This year the tournament will consist of three rounds; participants may choose their best two rounds to count in the tournament. There will be gross and net winners in both the A and B flights.

The golfers play every Tuesday at 8:30 at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.