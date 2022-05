The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association played a “Most Net Pars or Better” tournament on April 26, with Cristina Soulavy coming in first with 12 net pars and a birdie on #6. Second was Rita Craft, with 11 net pars. Meredith Ortega had a birdie on #14.

On May 3, the tournament will be “5 Short and 4 Long” holes. On May 10, league play will conclude for the season with a skins game.

The Key Biscayne ladies play at Crandon Park in a season that runs from November to May.