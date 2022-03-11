Women on Key Biscayne are the dominant force in small business ownership, and in outpacing men in starting new businesses.

JEN CARMODY

My name is Jen Carmody and I am the owner of JC Lingoals, a language and academic tutoring company. We have language teachers that teach English/ Business English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Italian.

Our academic tutoring is for grades K-12 and all subjects, including math (all levels), reading/comprehension, writing skills, language arts, and science (all categories). Our tutoring extends to college course help and SSAT test prep. Our courses are taught in-person and remotely through zoom. JC Lingoals is based on Key Biscayne, FL and globally through online learning. We have been in business for over 5 years and all of our students experience success in improving a language, raising academic grades, or readiness from test prep. Our team of 14 teachers and tutors are smart, patient and passionate about helping our students!

MRS. ALEXA HOLLOWAY M.S.

Professional Animal Trainer • YourGoodDog

Alexa Holloway, owner and operator of Your Good Dog, south Florida’s only small breed only, luxury dog hotel and daycare has translated leaps of faith into a thriving and successful business, where dogs can move freely, with no cages or crates.

It is a unique concept, based on Alexa’s approach to training going back to her days as a marine mammal trainer working at Miami Seaquarium. It was while there, working with the dolphins, that Alexa perfected many of the technique she employs today at Your Good Dog. “It was with those dolphins that i truly understood how to use my training skills beyond one species of animal. I needed to understand using a whistle, I needed to really understand the training vocabulary , how to correct a behavior, how to shape a behavior, how to reward a behavior.”

Alexa was born in Yorkshire, England and moved to Miami at a young age. She has a BS in biology from SMU, MS in marine mammal studies and oceanography at NSU. She opened Your Good Dog in 2013.

AMARYLLI FRIDEGOTTO

Bringing dreams to life through the Arts and more!

Italian-born Amarylli Fridegotto has mastered bringing her dreams to life. Her many endeavors in the world of music have all had substantial impacts on different communities, especially that of Key Biscayne. She has brought artists of the highest caliber to the Key, and continues to enrich the island through concerts and events. She has also extended her reach beyond just Key Biscayne, integrating Miami with her “home” city of Venice, Italy.

Amarylli has been the Founder and Director of the Key Biscayne Piano Academy for more than a decade. She has had a great impact on the education of many youths from both Key Biscayne and abroad. In 2018, she had a revolutionary idea that led her to create the Key Biscayne Piano Festival. She aimed to bring music and the arts into key Biscayne. The event has greatly grown since its inception. In the past few years, she has also become the Founder and project leader of the Miami-Venezia city relation, in the fields of Culture, Environment, Design, Business & Economy. Additionally, she is a co-founder and the Executive Director of the recording label “C&Co New Recording” and she is the Artistic Director of the newly launched “Miami Ocean Orchestra”.

Amarylli is an entrepreneur, a visionary, and a dreamer. Everything she puts her mind to becomes a reality. She’s the type of person to be the first to arrive and the last to leave. She is emphatic and has a sense of community and teamwork. She likes to create programs that are legacies for the next generations. She shines bright everywhere she goes and is impossible to miss.

Aside from all this, Amarylli is mom to two great kids, Maximilian (14) and Alexandra (17), and a puppy, Luna (10 months).

DR. VIRGINIA BOCAGE

Dr. Virginia Bocage has been in practice as an orthodontist for over 15 years, helping to create healthy, confident smiles in the Key Biscayne community. Dr. Bocage offers a unique and highly personalized orthodontic practice with a mission to straighten teeth, improve facial esthetics and promote long-term oral health. With expertise in traditional and modern orthodontic methods, Dr. Bocage tailors each treatment plan to the patient’s specific needs in order to achieve their desired results. Dr. Bocage’s career as an orthodontist was built on a foundation of quality education. She received her Certificate in Orthodontics and a Masters Degree in Medical Science from Harvard University. She also earned a Certificate in advance dentistry from Nova University in Florida. Dr. Bocage is a member of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontists.

Dr. Bocage was born in Montevideo, Uruguay and she now lives in the beautiful Key Biscayne community with her husband, Pancho, and two children, Lila and Francisco.

GIULIETTA ULLOA GROUP

Broker Associate

Giulietta Ulloa, Broker Associate, with BHHS EWM Realty (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty) While I was born in Lima, Peru, and obtained a Marketing degree and a Master in Real Estate Negotiation, I’ve been in the real estate industry in South Florida for over 30 years, and specializing in the Key Biscayne Real Estate market for over 25 years.

What gives my business a unique edge is that I’ve been living on the island since I moved to Miami! My children went to school in Key Biscayne, participated in youth sports and afternoon activities on the island and have created lasting friendships and relationships within this incredible and diverse community.I sell Key Biscayne because I live and love the lifestyle, and will happily vouch for it to anyone who is considering moving to the island.

While our team’s primary market is Key Biscayne, we work all of South Florida.

My daughter has recently joined the Giulietta Ulloa Group as a Real Estate Associate. I am very excited to pass along my knowledge and experience. When I am not working, there is nothing I enjoy more than being with my family and friends and enjoying everything Key Biscayne has to offer.

MARIA SOMARRIBA

Magellan International Mortgage

Since 1999, when Nicaraguan-born Maria E. Somarriba opened Magellan International Mortgage Corp. she has operated Magellan with a simple driving goal: to offer a one stop, local, solution for all mortgage and finance needs. In the process, Maria, who holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Florida International University, has built on that concept, creating lifetime relationships with her clients.

“I have closed as many as 9 loans for the same family over the years,” said Maria, adding that, “over the years I have helped a family buy their first home, financing a 1-bedroom townhouse, then seeing them succeed in their professional lives to eventually help them arrange financing for a multimillion-dollar home.”

“I love my business and feel rewarded when I see the trust my clients have placed on me through the years”

“Our business is characterized by performance and accessibility; but most importantly, it is built on trust and friendship. After almost 25-years in business, we continue to be easily accessible, quick to respond and resourceful in getting results for our clients.”

“I have been involved in over 2400 funding projects in my career. Hearing that clear-to-close bell, indicating the job is done never gets old. It is hard to explain the satisfaction we get when I get a WhatsApp message from one of my clients telling me they just gave my name to a friend, telling me they know I will do my best for them!”

“We are blessed with the most beautiful location in the world. When a difficult loan is the pipeline and the clock is ticking, and the pressure is building; I simply look outside the windows of my office to the beautiful palm trees and sunshine and immediately my mind is relaxed and tranquil to find the best solution. It would be more difficult to do what we do in a closed space with walls around me.”

Maria has two daughters, one ready to graduate from MAST Academy this year and the youngest is a fifth grader is St Agnes. “I hope one of them would be interested in taking over Magellan when the time comes; but only time will tell. They enjoy spending time at the office. Lola, my youngest, asked me the other day, Mom, where is the cash for the closings?”

My Dad, an attorney in Nicaragua who did postgraduate studies at Columbia University, had a rewarding career before he passed away in 2020. One of his biggest and most rewarding achievement was being part of the creation of La UCA in Nicaragua. My father’s involvement has been my inspiration to add interns from Miami Dade High Schools and teach them about our business, teaching the value of providing excellent customer service and creating solutions in a friendly, hard working atmosphere. This past August, after two years of working as a Magellan intern and an employee; Martina Canatelli left to Cornell University; the satisfaction of seeing her grow in 2 years and the confidence she gained at Magellan is the biggest gift I could have received from this experience. I look forward to many more to come.

MICHELE ESTEVEZ

Michele Estevez, founder, and president of Michele & Associates Community Association Management arrived in the US from San Felipe, Chile alone, accompanied only by a strong desire to succeed. Her first job was at a Montgomery Ward store in Miami. Her first foray into the property management business came working with Casa de Cambio, which offered a unique remodeling concept. While today Michele & Associates is one of the most successful and respected woman-owned property management company on the island, the start was anything but glamorous. Would you believe that her fir’s first contract was for a whopping $100 / month? That was back in 1991.

“I attended a board meeting of the Townhouses on Grapetree and the place was a mess. I made a pitch to take over managing the property and got it. My first office was like a fish tank, recalls Michele. The owners of the Cape Florida Villas would walk by and started to notice a change and one day asked Michele who was managing the place, and that became her second break. Many other properties followed, from Mar Azul, the Pyramids and others, as successes in turning around properties grew. Explaining her success and competitive advantage, Michele says is simple: “it’s me and I’m here.” She explains that she could grow more but has downsized on purpose as to not sacrifice quality or her ability to personally oversee the properties and remain close to her customers. “This business continues to change and will get more challenging.”

Also, remaining small allows her to pursue her other passion – to give back and partake in what she calls humanitarian efforts. “You have to give to receive,” explains Michele who has served as a Key Biscayne Councilmember and remains a political force and leader on the island. Michele is the proud Mom of 2 boys, as she calls them, who dabbled in the family business. They both reside in Orlando and “are very proud of what I’ve accomplished as I’m of how successful they are.”

CHRISTINE ORTEGA & MONICA PERNAS

Christine Ortega is a 3rd-generation Key Biscayner, born and raised on the island. Both of her grandparents settled on the Key in the late 50’s, early 60’s, and her parents met at Key Biscayne Elementary School, raising their own family on the Key. She grew up babysitting and coaching soccer on Key Biscayne.

Christine graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Psychology, and a minor in child development, and holds a Master’s in Special Education. After working in several South Florida communities, she ultimately decided to open Motivating Minds in the L’Esplanade on Key Biscayne. Her goal was to help serve the community that she holds very close to her heart.

Monica Pernas is Motivating Minds’ assistant director and has been on Key Biscayne since the 80’s. She attended St. Agnes Academy as a child, then on to the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in both Philadelphia and Boston. She was previously the director of the summer camp at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and clearly holds a great passion for seeing children thrive. Mrs. Ortega always brings it back to the kids. She says, “Monica and I have a vision to provide Key Biscayne Families a tailored education for their child. Child-Led Home Education does not have to be sitting around a dining room table alone. Quite the opposite; with our active kids that socialize in our classes as well as constant exposure to the local community and environment Key Biscayne offers.

Home Education Learning is differentiated from traditional modes of education that we knew growing up. We have been able to assist children with different abilities flourish in an integrated class. We have assisted gifted children to surpass their public school grade level to keep their curiosity thriving. We are lucky to be a part of Key Biscayne Families’ lives’ and watch these “KB Key Rats in training“ grow. We are here for the Families of Key Biscayne just as they were for us when we grew up here!”

VANESSA SOLIMANO

Looking for something new and unique to make a fashion statement without leaving the island? The goal for Vanessa Solimano, owner and operator of the chic and popular Nouba Boutique, is simple… “Better Service to Serve You Better” Nouba strives to make shopping fun, easy and enjoyable, every customer is made to feel like an old friend. Vanessa, and interior designer by trade, was born in Lima, Peru, who loves nature and beauty in everything, does not leave any details to chance in running Nouba.

“Nouba is an innovative retail concept that offers a multi-brand unique combination of products from all over the world. I love helping new designers to become known” says Vanessa, who opened Nouba four years ago. “What makes Nouba unique is that we buy beautiful products and accessories from artisan designers in South America, Turkey, Greece, therefor contributing to their growth while developing a unique product mix unlike any on the island.”

“We combine this with a passion to provide each and every client the best service they can experience, personalize attention being always.”

Vanessa was inspired to open Nouba by her mother, Vivienne Bayon. “My mother has been in the industry for 30 years offering expertise in the Fashion World. Nouba Boutique is truly a family business, and we are on a mission to grow and succeed by offering a mix of elegant, comfortable, high-quality items for a reasonable price.”

YESENIA RANDAZZO

Yesenia Randazzo was born and raised in Miami, Florida of immigrant parents. She graduated from Florida International University in 2009 with a double major in Political Science and Psychology. In 2011, Yesenia discovered her new passion for the hospitality business while helping manage Randazzo’s in Coral Gables. The restaurant was relocated to Key Biscayne in 2017. Her commitment to serve her customers quality food and deliver great customer service stems from her knowledge and understanding of running a restaurant starting from the back of the house (“BOH”) in the kitchen to operating and managing the front of the house (“FOH”) on a daily basis.

Yesenia is always on top of every detail, from quality and freshness of the ingredients used to create the delicious dishes, all made fresh daily. Randazzo’s by Yesenia staple dishes include meatball with ricotta in Sunday Gravy, Calamari alla Vittoria, Valentina’s Italian Salad, and Sebastian’s Snapper Francese.

When she is not serving her loyal customers great food, Yesenia is dedicating her time to her three beautiful children, Sebastian (12), Valentina (9), and Vittoria (6). They were raised watching her mother run a successful Italian-American restaurant even in the hardest times during COVID-19.

MARIANA TELLO SUCRE

Mariana, Co-Owner of The Golden Hog, was born in Caracas, Venezuela and holds a Masters in Community and Economic Development from Penn State University and an B.S. Business Administration from Universidad Metropolitana. In addition to being responsible for merchandise procurement and display, Mariana loves to play tennis, roller-skating, latin music and traveling.

WHAT MAKES THE GOLDEN HOG UNIQUE AND SPECIAL:

The Golden Hog emits a unique vibe. It is a family business, locally owned & operated, and a concept that echoes our strong family & community values, and draws on the several cities that we’ve had the opportunity to live in and visit, as well as our business backgrounds. Born as a Farmer’s Market, and still offering the freshest daily produce in the island, TGH has evolved into a casual spot for locals to grab a bite and share a good conversation and a destination for island visitors, where all can find an amazing collection of gourmet goods, wines, cheese, fresh deli salads & sandwiches, homemade bakery favorites, coffee and fresh juices, made to order grilled burgers, fish & meats. It is the place were kids and adults indulge in that special treat that you can’t find elsewhere.

SERVICES OR PRODUCTS TO HIGHLIGHT

Customized catering orders, including gourmet lunch boxes, special platters. Anything cooked for the buffet can be ordered for a special event. The bakery offers fruit tarts, tres leches cakes, cookie platters and more.

Customized Corporate and Personal Gift Baskets offered year round and for every occasion.

Complimentary wine tasting every Thursday. And stay tuned for a new exciting wine experience for Wednesdays.

FAMILY HIGHLIGHTS

“Along with husband Jorge Gonzalez Capiello, we moved to the US back in 2004 to pursue graduate degrees at Penn State University. We have lived in Colorado, Atlanta, North Carolina, with corporate jobs, and in 2015, we relocated with our three children Jorge, Analuisa and Fernando (now 14, 12, and 10 years old) to Key Biscayne and we launched The Golden Hog.”

PAULA SÁNCHEZ

Broker/Owner

Unique International Properties

Matching their service with the names, the professional women at Unique International Properties form a unique team to provide an array of services not usual in today’s real estate world. Chilean owner and broker Paula Sánchez, who formed Unique in 2013, describes her growing operation as a Boutique Office, focusing on luxury and “semi-luxury” real estate, offering an complete bundle of services, like not only finding the right property for their client, remodeling and decorating services and even managing the properties. Unique’s team offers advisory services to their foreign investors and customers and help them navigate the process of investing in US real estate. They also offer relocation services.

Besides Paula, a former journalist, the team at Unique consists of Real Estate Associate Gisele Laspiur, an Argentinian architect and interior designer; Real Estate Associate Bibiana Martinez, a Colombian Visual Artist and Real Estate Associate Nuria Ferrer, an former Spanish Journalist. Together the team at Unique specializes not only on Key Biscayne, but the Greater Miami area, including Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Pinecrest, and South Miami.

DOLORES URDAPILLETA

Lic. Real Estate Broker

URDAPILLETA REAL ESTATE LLC

Delivering a successful and seamless real estate transaction each and every time

From Buenos Aires, Argentina-born Dolores Urdapilleta, real estate is in her blood which has made the firm she established 11-years ago, one of the fastest growing real estate operations on the island with a reputation of being effective and efficient in delivering results. “I grew up in a family of real estate professionals. I saw a completely different way of doing real estate in a very informal and wild market. That gave me the tools to provide a full service to my clients, not just showing the properties. I help families find their homes giving them much more support than it is common in the industry.

I know what my investor clients are expecting, and provide a service where they only have to worry about the financial results of their investments, with the rest being left up to me and our team. What’s most important, I see clients as long-term relationships. I never see a one-time transaction; I work hard to earn my clients’ trust. For me, each client is a forever relationship.”

Dolores, who graduated from the Universidad Torcuato di Tella, beliefs in and admires working women.

“Arriving in Key Biscayne as a 28-year-old foreigner, I worked hard to establish myself in a new environment, with no family or local friends.” To Dolores, “the process and my work gave me independence and helped me become who I am now. It’s not easy, especially if you have young kids, but I can assure you, the satisfaction is worth it. I truly believe that we teach with our example,” says Dolores. “Being a hard-working woman is the legacy I want to leave my kids; know what you want and fight hard to obtain it!” While I am young, I want my clients and the industry to know me as being professional, strong, responsible, a hard worker.

Dolores is married and is the proud mother of 3 kids, ages 5, 9 and 12. She loves living and working in the island paradise of Key Biscayne. Delivering a successful and seamless real estate transaction each and every time

MONICA GALLESE DE OSMA & MARUJA TIRRADO MELGAR
ISIDRA MIAMI

ISIDRA MIAMI

For Peruvian childhood best friends Monica Gallese de Osma and Maruja Tirado Melgar, going into business just seemed natural, leading them to, this past December, to open Isidra Miami, an extension of Isidra Peru which Monica opened in 2015. Monica and Maruja describe Isidra Miami as a Concept Store, selling women fashions, jewelry and accessories, as well as art, home products from all over the world, such as decor, candles, towels, tableware, books and more.

“Our clothes brands are from Latin America; we love being supportive of brands with sustainable practices and fabrics.” Says Monica. Isidra Miami is fond of showing and supporting Peruvian brands and take pride in “showcasing the best of Latin American design. Ethically made and luxury minded.”

Their goal for choosing Key Biscayne as home for Isidra Miami is rooted in their desire to “bring the island special treasures, famous and known brands and exclusive pieces only available in our store in all of the US.”

“We wanted to create an experience to our clients, from our special smell that welcomes our customers to our store’s interior, designed exclusively for us. We wanted to bring to the island a beautiful store, to showcase amazing and curated fashion.”

At Isidra Miami, you will find popular and high-end brands such as Juan de Dios Swimwear, Baobab, Capittana, Triya Swimwear, Nelblue, De Loreta, Kleid, Balkanica, Escvdo, Ortigia Sicilia, Wouf, Moi&Sass, Hera Concept, Las Sureñas, Maria Elena Villamil, Bluebird Shoes, Sofistia, Inhala, and art by Alonzo Vega & Ines Diez Canseco.

NORA CAMEJO

Nora Camejo was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela. She has been a Key Biscayne resident since 1987 and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Education from the University of Miami. With over 30 years of experience in graphic design, she has been working as a professional freelance graphic designer in Key Biscayne and Miami. She is perhaps best known for helping to turn the Key Biscayne Lions Club “Personal & Business Directory” into one of the most widely used publications on the Island, and the most important source of revenue for this charity the helps the blind and hearing impaired. Nora’s work includes books, exhibits, websites, and ads that appear in publications such as The Islander News, Island Life Magazine and Key Biscayne Magazine. She is a Board member of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, and as Marketing Chair (2014-2016), introduced the successful “Taste Paradise Key Biscayne” to promote local restaurants.

Nora is married to Antonio Camejo, CEO and Co-Chair of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. and together they have two grown children. Tatyana, who has a B.S. degree from Yale and a M.S. degree in biochemistry from Tufts, is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in neuroscience at UM. Diego, a Cum Laude graduate from BU’s School of Communication, has a B.S. in Film and Television and is a photographer, film maker, and digital marketer. When Nora is not on her computer, she loves bicycling, walking on the beach, sailing with her husband and kids, or just reading a good book or enjoying a movie.

MARIA LUISA TINOCO

Realtor-Associate

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate LLC

Maria Luisa, a resident of Key Biscayne since 1989, was born in Italy and grew up in Venezuela, graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the “Universidad Central de Venezuela” and then worked for 10 years designing family homes, condos and townhouses as well as resorts and marinas. Both her studies and subsequent design experience have given Maria Luisa deep knowledge of the practical aspects in using space, complementing her aesthetic appreciation. Since her arrival on Key Biscayne, Maria Luisa worked initially with G.T. Scale Models, where she is a co-owner. This company delivers state of the art models for architects and developers.

For the last 20 years Maria Luisa has been a full-time real estate agent at Coldwell Banker. She has extensive knowledge not only of Key Biscayne but also of the markets of Brickell, Downtown, Midtown, Coconut Grove, Doral and Coral Gables. Maria Luisa has developed her career in the United States where she is now a naturalized citizen. Maria Luisa is married to a fellow architect, and is fluent in Spanish, Italian, and English. She has three grown up children who are pursuing careers in aerospace, finance and marine biology. Maria Luisa‘shobbies include boating, fishing and golf.

THANIA VERNON

Senior Broker Associate

BK 0552872

Fortune International Realty

Thania Vernon graduated from the Warrington School of Business at the University of Florida almost 40 years ago as a Business Major. Since that time and as current co-owner of Miami Waterfront Properties she has cemented a career in the real estate industry. In her endeavors, she has represented Developers throughout South Florida, in the inception, planning and launching of new projects.

Additionally, she has managed and brokered an office for Fortune South Beach Realty and has a distinct track record of selling luxury residential and commercial properties. All these experiences gave her a broad sense of the real estate industry that few can claim. It has also given her the basis to perform in today’s unprecedented market. Vernon is also a licensed Community Association Manager (CAM) offering all real estate services, ranging from buying, selling, investing and property management. Vernon’s husband Robert “Bob/Buzz” is the former mayor of Key Biscayne, and both have stayed active and are part of the fabric of Key Biscayne. Aside from past generations, the couple raised their two sons on Key Biscayne marking them multi-generational Islanders.

VIVIANA DELUXE

Realtor®

Originally from Lima, Peru, Vivianna Franchy has been living in beautiful Key Biscayne, Florida, since 1991. Applying her skills and asserting her mind-set is organic to what she does — her methodical and extremely professional approach has become an integral part of her Real Estate business acumen.

Vivianna is quite the professional and would love to work with you, your friends, family and colleagues looking to buy or sell in Key Biscayne, the Island Paradise she calls Home.

ALESSANDRA ZUREK

D’Lite Bistro & Bakery was created by Colombian fashion designer, Alessandra Zurek and her teen Martina, with the goal of being a place for friends, family and locals to feel like home. As Alessandra puts it, “Our main ingredient is love, food is made fresh, right on the spot with every order. We are not a fast-food restaurant.”

“At D’Lite, we promote health and consciousness for athletes, 24/7 moms, dog moms, the foodie, teens, anyone trying to make an impact in our community, creating quality and spread health.” D’Lite offers monthly health and beauty events for locals and visitors and the menu combines the freshest farm-based ingredients with unique recipes from different parts of the world, including the best healthy “no-regrets” sweets and breads.

Everything is made from scratch, creating tasteful, healthy versions of arepas, toasts, salads, wraps, baguettes, bowls, corn sticks, cauliflower crust pizzas, eggs, chorizos, overnight coconut oats, pandebono, chia tequeños, açaí bowls, dragon bowls, juices, super food protein smoothies, booster shots, cold press juices made fresh every morning, wine, beer, and more.

Alessandra says “We serve freshness, we cook on the grill, we carry lots of gluten free, vegetarian and keto options! See you soon!”

MORGAN DUZOGLOU-MARIOTTI



MD Values Coaching

Certified Personal Life Coach

Morgan is a published author and successfully works as a professional life coach, giving courses and seminars in schools and universities, as well as a character development program in martial arts schools

WHAT MAKES YOUR BUSINESS UNIQUE AND SPECIAL:

In these unprecedented times, being a life coach is both an honor and responsibility that I take very seriously. Working one on one, or with families to achieve the ever sought after peace and fulfillment that comes from balancing your mind, body and soul is as challenging as it is rewarding. Each session is a joint adventure and an opportunity for my clients to experience growth, harmony and guiding guided grace. Yes, MD values is my practice, however I think of it More as my mission, and that is about as unique and wonderful as it can get.

SERVICES OR PRODUCTS TO HIGHLIGHT

Life quest interactive coaching program, prenatal and postpartum coaching, family coaching and children’s coaching.

FAMILY HIGHLIGHTS

I am a wife, mother, sister and daughter with a standing family business for 26 years. Our focus is providing guidance in structure to today’s youth through the martial arts.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Published author of “Life quest a transformational journey “, an interactive, guided self enlightenment book which was listened on Amazon to top 1% in 2018. A fifth-degree black belt and three time national champion. Former singer songwriter contributing to top 40 artists in the US London market in the US, Latin America and Europe.

IRENE ROJAS

Realtor Associate| Top Producer

As one of Cervera Real estate’s consecutive top producer circle members, Irene Rojas has helped more than 100 families buy, sell, rent and relocate to Miami and the Key Biscayne neighborhood, which she also calls home.

Irene's influential threshold in Latin America has made her a leading realtor of choice for affluent buyers from Venezuela and beyond. It’s her experience in organic method of networking, prospecting, and marketing that drives her successful business to produce the best results for her clients.