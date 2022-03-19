Last week, we learned about nine special women who make Key Biscayne a special Island Paradise community. This week, in our second installment of this special report, we look at several other women who are contributing to the island’s quality of life in the areas of business, education, philanthropy and activism.

Helena Iturralde didn’t grow up on the island, but since moving from Spain she’s seen a lot of wasteful habits in this country. So she decided to do something about it, starting with A Zero Waste Culture. Through this initiative, registered residents can turn their organic waste into free compost for their yards. The initiative was first approved by Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Manager Art Yerian, who passed away earlier this year.

The community chipped in, establishing a location at the Saturday Farmers’ Market. Some volunteers even provide golf cart pick-up service for those who cannot attend. The hands-on nonprofit group, established to help combat climate change, also provides an educational venue for students.

Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber said the Chamber even contracted 95 green “Promote 33149” bags recently for the organization to use. “They really do an amazing job,” she said.

For 15 years, the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle has raised over $300,000 and funded 40 charitable organizations. Thanks to the efforts of co-founders HarriettStein, MarilynLevin, IrisFisher and former club president FranGaynes, together with Kate Trotman, Joanne Goldfarb, Ellen Glovsky, Joan McCaughan, Marcie Horowitz and Diane Bozorgi, to name a few, the organization has raised money to purchase items which helps the recipient organizations increase their impact throughout Greater Miami.”

There is Amy Easton, a tireless fundraiser and humanitarian. The new St. Agnes Easton Educational building is living proof of her dedication. Amy and her husband Ed Easton, also donated the U.S. flag and flagpole on the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive.

The Charter Revision Commission is chaired by two-term Council member AllisonMcCormick, who was inspired to run for public office by her role as a mom. “My decision to run for office was difficult. With four kids at home, could I be the mother they need and still meet my responsibilities as an elected official? But in the end, my role as a mother, especially of a girl, drove me to run. I needed to try to teach my daughter the lesson that the women of Key Biscayne had taught me – when in doubt, get involved!”

And also serving on the Charter Revision Commission is Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, whose iconic family is deeply rooted in the community. With her legal background, she has been a valuable asset when it comes to sharing her views on what protections the island needs — or doesn't need — to remain a peaceful, carefree community. She also provides pro bono legal work for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

Cecilia “Ceci” Sanchez, a trilingual real estate agent who attends practically every Village meeting and avidly voices her concerns about issues such as resiliency and street flooding or beautification projects. Many of her issues have been addressed by Council and Village leaders due to her tenacious and caring commitment to keeping Key Biscayne Island Paradise.

“She puts herself out there, so you’ve got to give her credit,” said H. Frances Reaves of Ceci’s advocacy work.

Mixing education, love and the spirit of the community has been the efforts of Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre, Laudy Ibarra, Susana Galada and Kim Vincent, whose“Kindness In The Schools (KITS)” program once spread inspiring “love” messages on 750 postcards illustrated by Key Biscayne artist Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri. The group also has supported anti-bullying and promotes a culture of kindness, empathy and inclusivity through the schools.

Laudy and KimVincent took the kindness a step further, using the help of six artists and several students on cleanup buckets colorfully painted at the Bill Baggs State Park.

Speaking of education, Anne Rothe has a powerful role as the director of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School. A longtime educator and resident of Key Biscayne, she founded the school’s Outdoor Education Program, developing the garden and introducing the activity-rich “outdoor classroom” concept, which has gained international acclaim.

In addition, she has been a social worker in the Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital and she’s been part of the Community Foundation Board.

Dozens of teachers also could represent on most “influential” lists like this, such as recently retired DarleneDurant, who not only received a proclamation from Miami-Dade County Public Schools but also from Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Council after a 36-year stint in education and influencing the lives of many kids on the island.

PatriciaWoodson, leads the nonprofit Youth Lead Change, founded in 2019, along with the family foundation named after her mother, DICIE (Developing Innovation and Creativity In Education). The initiative provides opportunities for young people to learn about becoming strong leaders.

She also is a board member for Outward Bound, was a former Village Council member, and co-founded the first Citizen Scientist organization focused on marine environment.

Expect the Village’s new Chief of Staff, Jocelyne Moussavou, to be making an instant impact. Born in Massachusetts and raised in Gabon, on the west coast of Central Africa, part of her role in the Village is using “creative communication between our local government and the expectations of our local residents, and tying it into the everyday procedures we have to make it a positive Island Paradise experience.”

Former Judge Dava J .Tunis moved to the island in 1990, raising her daughters here. She was a sitting judge for some 20 years, serving on both the County court and Circuit court, twice being appointed by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

She estimated her bench experience involves more than 1,000 trials and includes more than 12,000 cases. Among her impacts on Key Biscayne was performing the swearing-in of several mayors, including Frank Caplan, Mayra Peña Lindsay and Mike Davey.

Victoria Jackson, a Key Biscayne resident for three decades, is president of Team SOS (Save Our Sisters), a group of breast cancer survivors who formed a dragon boat racing team that trains in the Miami Marine Stadium Basin and competes and travels worldwide against other breast cancer patients.

She calls it a “spiritual experience, psychological experience,” stressing to others that there is life after breast cancer — a true, calming influence on those patients.

Currently, her husband, Ron Erbel, a retired firefighter who worked with a special task force after the 9/11 attacks in New York, is under Hospice care after being released from the hospital this week after undergoing surgery.

Another local member of that dragon boat team is “Jewelry” Judi — “I even have that on my cards,” she said, no longer mentioning Koslen as her last name. A rower for 13 years before the COVID pandemic, she has been making crafts for 45 years and now teaches kids and adults at the Community Center.

Much of her time is devoted to making jewelry and donating those profits to the SOS team. She handed out bracelets during the pandemic, keeping the community close.

“So many wonderful women out here that do so much for our members,” she said. “I remember Melissa (White) as a little girl making jewelry for her and that’s pretty much how I’m connected. Now, they all are grandparents. I just became a great grandmother.”

Now, she hopes to be a great, great grandmother in the near future. “I plan on being around for a long time,” she said.

Victoria mentions Amy Zambrano (Our Island Angel), who reached out to the neighborhood and led a meal train so Victoria and Ron would not have to worry about food. “We are having delicious meals delivered every Sunday evening from a different person every week,” added Victoria.

Zambrano is also cofounder of iPads for Soldiers, a not-for-profit that purchases and donates iPads to soldiers stationed overseas, or for those wounded stateside at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Next week, we will conclude our Women on Key Biscayne series, featuring several more women who continue to make a difference in our community's life. Is there a special woman you would like us to feature? Let us know by sending an email to editor@islandernews.com

As Judi Koslen says… “we have a lot of beautiful people on the island.”

And a lot of influential ones, too.

