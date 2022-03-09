Women’s History Month: A time to learn, inspire and empower women, and help ensure no one gets left behind

Shake hands, recognize, equate, encourage, accompany in their empowerment. There is much you can do to help a woman overcome her fears, face her challenges and open paths for her. Because even though there are many women in leadership and influencing roles today, there is still a long way to go, barriers to break, and voices to listen to.

Until a few years ago, for Women's Day, people gave us flowers, chocolates and wishes of happiness. Nobody knew very well what it meant or why we were doing it. March 8 arrived as every day arrives, and it did not seem strange to us to greet each woman we passed.

However, some discomfort was always present. The reason for the celebration was never too clear for all.

We learned that the date’s origin had nothing to do with female celebrations, but rather with the commemoration of a fight for labor rights. It became a little clearer– at first for women, and then society as a whole – that March is not a month for amusement

Feminism, activism, the voices of women, and dissidence – enhanced by social networks – opened minds and helped make a fairer world. Women do not need more entertainment; they need more opportunities.

In 2021, with the aim of opening opportunities to women and Non Government Organizations (NGOs) – non-profit groups that function independently of any government – in Latin America, ExoWomen was born, Led by Karina Besprosvan and a committee of volunteers, the event became a space to commemorate, share, inspire and grow. In addition to assisting women-led NGOs, the event offered mentoring sessions and workshops like “Finding Purpose.”

ExoWomen returns this year, virtually, on March 10. Attendees will be able to participate in the panel “Women who inspire – Patricia Madueno and Silvina Rodirguez Pícaro” Other residents who have been collaborating with the cause are Josie Stevens, Gabriela Miño and Barbara Ceroni.

Along with the event, the Women x Women volunteer network will be launched. It will help women challenge themselves, bring out their inner voice, and work to forge a better future for Latin America.

Support will be given to three NGOs: one each from Mexico, Panama and Chile. All of them do altruistic and community work, but each requires external help to achieve their goals.

Join the Women x Women event for free by clicking here.

For more information about the ExoWomen community, email karina@islandernews.com