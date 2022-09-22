Women’s tennis tournament, Escalerilla de Mujeres, back for second year on the key

This month, a ladder tennis tournament called Escalerilla de Mujeres has launched its second year on Key Biscayne, bringing together players in an exciting challenge.

The tournament launched early last week and will run through December on tennis courts throughout the island.

"This is the second time for the Key Biscayne ladder, after seeing over 70 players participate in the 2021 tournament," said Fernanda Marinetti, head of FMSport Academy, organizer of the tournament.

"When signing up and you input your ranking, you will be placed on a ladder according to your ranking and then you can challenge up to five players above you, and everything is done through an application called ITennisLadder, where you post results and see who is above you to challenge," explained Marinetti.

“It's very entertaining and you meet a lot of people.”

To register, visit public.itennisladder.com and search for Escalerilla Key Biscayne. For more information, fmsportacademy@gmail.com