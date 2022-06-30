Virginia Key planners upbeat

As one Miami-Dade County official was overheard saying last week: “Rain on your wedding day means good luck for the marriage ahead.”

County, City of Miami, and Key Biscayne planners can hope that’s true. Representatives from all three government entities braved a steady drizzle last week to commemorate the start of the Virginia Key Master Plan process.

City Commissioner Johnny Winton, who served as master of ceremonies in place of Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, called the Master Plan a “fabulous opportunity.”

Key Biscayne, for one, will play a big role. Mayor Robert Oldakowski, Vice Mayor Robert Vernon, four Village Council members, and Village Manager Jacqueline Menendez all turned out for the April 27 kickoff event.

Despite differences in the past, now Oldakowski feels the three entities have a “shared vision” for Virginia Key’s future. He especially hopes to see green space, environmentally-sensitive projects, playing fields, and a high school become part of the Master Plan.

Scholarship winners

KB Community Television

Just because it’s still months shy of premiering original programs on Key Biscayne, that doesn’t mean this non-profit, grassroots entity is on pause.

Key Biscayne Community Television (KBCTV) is currently raising money to acquire cable-cast technology, video cameras, and editing equipment. KBCTV plans to teach children skills to produce educational programming for broadcast by an independently-operated, island-based public access channel.

Note: The former KBCTV studio at 800 Crandon Boulevard is now the home of WSQF 94.5 FM Blink Radio.

Berger working hard for success

When it comes to the sporting life at the Berger residence, you’ll find two qualities in abundance: hard work and the love of competition.

Both worked well for father Jay, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 on the ATP Tour in 1990 and defeated players of the caliber of Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, and Boris Becker.

Jay and Nadia’s oldest son, Daniel (12), has been displaying a few of the family traits of late. If he is not at school or sleeping, there is a golf club in Daniel’s hand. In the short span of 11 months, he’s gone from a golf novice to competing with some of the best players in the state.

Once out of school at 3 p.m., Daniel is at the Crandon Park Golf Course for his daily 4-5 hour practice session — seven days a week. Then he is back home for some golf viewing on the Golf Channel or taped tournaments, such as the Masters.

His hand constantly wields a golf club. “I have a thousand clubs in my room, I have ten clubs under my bed,” said Daniel.

In the Berger dining room, there’s a golf club leaning up against Daniel’s seat during family meals.

Homework?

“I found a way to get it done,” Daniel said. “I get A’s.”

Daniel currently lives in Jupiter, Florida, and is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour. He has four tour victories, including the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and is ranked in the top 25 players in the world.

How not to steal statue

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a statue that sits near the entrance to a restaurant at 328 Crandon Boulevard.

The incident unfolded at 4:25 a.m. when a police officer spotted the subject loading a stone statue into a pickup truck parked at the restaurant’s east entrance. During questioning, the subject allegedly told the officer that he and his girlfriend were leaving a disco that evening when he decided to pick up the statue.

During his arrest, the 30-year-old Miami resident reportedly said, “I know I made a mistake, but I did not know I was making a mistake.”

A hat for all seasons

During a recent meeting, board members of the Key Biscayne Women’s Club wore special hats to reflect their duties. Lynn is treasurer.

Gross-Kellogg named ArtCenter coordinator

Jackie Gross-Kellogg has accepted the position of Public Relations Coordinator with the ArtCenter/South Florida located on Lincoln Road in South Miami Beach.

Gross-Kellogg grew up on Key Biscayne. During the last 12 years, she has worked in the field of development for various art museums, including The Textile Museum, The Corcoran Gallery of Art, and the Lowe Art Museum.

“I am excited about working with this incredible institution and sharing my love of the arts with the Girl Scouts as well as with my friends and community on Key Biscayne,” she said.

Taj Mahal wedding

The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel in Mumbai, India, was the setting for the wedding of Sonesh Chainani and Erin Billings. About 16 Key Biscayners were among those attending the formal, five-day celebration. The couple will reside in Brooklyn, New York.