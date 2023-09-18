Works of island icon and award-winning architect Borroto to be in upcoming exhibition

Cuban-born architect Willy Borroto is equally at ease creating the dream residence of an art collector as he is planning a futuristic highrise or cruising the island in his convertible after sipping Cuban coffee and discussing local events with regulars at the old Oasis Restaurant.

His brilliant career, which has spanned six decades, is as rich in accolades as the diversity of his designs.

Borroto graduated from the Academia de Artes Plásticas San Alejandro in Havana, then earned his Bachelor of Architecture with Honors from the University of California at Berkeley. He has been recognized for his talent in the US and on Key Biscayne – where he leaves a legacy of four residential developments, 21 private residences, three office buildings, and one center of worship – as well as abroad. His legacy has reached Ecuador, Venezuela, and the Caribbean Islands.

“The respect for the ecology and the rational use of space are further indications that the principal focus is precisely he who benefits the most: man himself,” said the man who is both creative genius and pragmatist.

In 1997, Aboard Magazine recognized Borroto, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease, with the indomitable spirit of a champion and one of the continent’s leading architects.

The architect’s design work has been included in the Latino/Hispanic Design Archives at the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum of the Smithsonian Institute in New York since 1999.

Borroto’s works will be recognized at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami from September 22 to November 22 in an exhibition of award-winning architectural projects by a distinguished group of Cuban-American architects in exile.

Borroto recently celebrated his 85-year birthday surrounded by over 100 friends and family. See page 21 of this week’s Islander News.