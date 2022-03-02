The Yamaha Golf-Car Company has issue a recall on about 5,000 golf carts and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) due to possible brakes failure, which pose a crash hazard.

No accidents or injuries have been reported.

The models covered on the recall includes Yamaha model-year 2021 and 2022 Golf Car and Personal Transportation vehicles.

According to the company’s website, the vehicles were sold in various colors including white, blue, green, and orange and sold between $6,000 and $9,500.

The model name is printed on the left and right side of the vehicle and the serial number is on the frame under the operator’s seat.

For complete details and a list of the models and serial numbers, click here.