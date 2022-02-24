Elevated aspirations — in a literal sense — could become the blueprint for the future of Key Biscayne, intertwining mitigation, resiliency and beautification, all emanating from residents’ and urban planners’ ideas, designs and imaginations.

Calling it “a new hub, a new heart, to an elevated Village,” Key Biscayne residents last week were shown an assortment of visionary sketches by DPZ CoDesign managing partner and expert planner Galina Tachieva, who led eight workshops and follow-ups.

“What we offer are quite visionary ideas, but we also have to be realistic,” said Tachieva, who explained that the Vision Board and the Village Council will take a much closer look before any decisions are made. “(Overall), it’s more or less the tendency to move in that direction over time” she added, comparing previous Vision Board ideas that turned into accomplishments, such as the Community Center and the look of Crandon Boulevard.

The latest ideas include a plan to deal with impending sea level rise, modernize the Crandon Boulevard corridor and solve the parking issues — all at once.

An elevated pedestrian promenade on a 400-foot corridor of cafes, shops and even junior playing fields, from Crandon to Fernwood Road could provide the new centerpiece to the Village — all above lower-level parking that would accommodate thousands of vehicles or golf carts, and newer, improved stormwater systems.

“You’ll never have to complain about parking again,” Tachieva said.

The mid-block promenade was compared to those in downtown West Palm Beach and the Miami Design District, perhaps adding an arcade within the city’s 35-foot height limit. Spanish-style steps, along with ramps and escalators leading up into the promenade and down, away to residential areas would add to the beauty.

“This will become your beautiful postcard,” Tachieva said. “We want Crandon Boulevard to be a connector, not a separator,” she added, pointing out a true “Main Street” should have both sides available for businesses, lofts, galleries and restaurants or cafes.

“I don’t want (it) to be Ocean Drive,” she said.

Of course, there were many more ideas taken into consideration from Speak Up Key Biscayne surveys, along with those from the Vision Board, which expanded their outlook to some 30 years ahead in some cases.

“The process has been incredibly productive,” said Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger. “We have gotten hundreds of ideas, and we have gotten most of them into drawings in some way,” he added, noting that most of them could eventually become part of the Vision Plan — even sketches drawn by young kids, who wanted a place to watch movies and perhaps a trampoline park.

Among some of the other eye-opening aspirations were a more stunning entry way into the Village, with perhaps a spur from the existing roundabout to alleviate traffic; maybe a landmark monument such as a mini lighthouse or a lovely fountain; restoring the historic playhouse into a much more community-friendly attraction; and maybe even adding an elevated nature trail to the bay.

Other ideas led to residential areas, where parallel parking could be considered, or lanes strictly for bicycles (keeping them off sidewalks), or even a canal through the center of some of those areas to collect excess stormwater.

There was talk of a trolley connector to provide more energy-friendly mobility; a linear park in Cape Florida; spacious galleries with wide sidewalks; and an “esplanade” mall development with perhaps an assisted living area in combination with restaurants and cafes, with maybe a rotunda entrance and a glass view into the courtyard.

“It’s not only about retail, or shopping, but it’s civic engagement, whether it’s adding an early childhood learning center or a (sports) field (on the corridor),” Tachieva said, noting grass can grow anywhere in South Florida, even on roofs (over a parking garage).

“If you come together, you can do it ... like the Rickenbacker (issue, in which residents and city leaders helped convince the county to rescind the bidding process).”

And, in case several of these ideas are not adopted immediately, Tachieva recommends at least taking care of the impending sea level problems and the parking issues.

Of course, any additions or renovations must coincide with work planned on the horizon, including stormwater improvements, tie-back walks, seawalls or berms, underground utilities, and reinforced sand dunes on the ocean side by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Currently, 57 projects on the island are underway, including home renovations. Plans for the new library that has been approved also are being studied.

“The process is just beginning for you,” Tachieva said.

There will be at least five more meetings in which public input can be shared. The remaining Vision Board schedule:

March 14: Community & Management

April 4: Future & Policy

May 9: Place & Design, and Draft Review

May 26: Final report

June 14 or July 26: Council review and adoption at Council meeting

It’s not too late to suggest ideas and Speak Up Key Biscayne. There were 7,000 visitors to the recent online platform and 700 were engaged, with surveys and/or ideas.

Tachieva thanked Council members Ed London, Frank Caplan, Brett Moss and Mayor Mike Davey for their attendance during the workshops.

“We had a great plan in 2000 that led us to 2020,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said, hoping to do the same here “that will lead (us) to 2040, 2050. ...This is your Village and this (process goes a long way in) what you want the future to look like.”