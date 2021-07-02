On Friday afternoon, Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson administered the Police Officer’s Oath to Jason Younes, who will now assume the role of Interim Chief of Police for Key Biscayne.

Former Chief Charles Press resigned in May after 17 years as the Village Chief of Police. Press last day was Friday, July 2nd.

Chief Younes is a three-year army veteran who has been in the police force for more than 21 years. He joined the KB Police Department in 2004, rising in the ranks to become Deputy Chief in 2014.

Younes is married to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent investigator and is the father of two girls and twin boys.

The ceremony took place by the Monaco Reflecting Pools.