Young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and sales skills at Key Biscayne Kid's Marketplace

It's safe to say that most everyone believes kids are adorable.

Whether it's the excitement of learning new things in school, or their focus and energy while engaging in extracurricular activities like sports, ballet, drawing or even when they are out shopping with friends, the innocence of youth is cute and lovable.

One particular group of kids, however, has taken things – and everyone’s admiration – a step further.

Young entrepreneurs between the ages of 8 and 16 have taken on independent projects, started their own bank accounts, and now are preparing to sell their wares at the 5th annual Key Biscayne Kid’s Marketplace.

The event takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at Key Biscayne Village Green.

The event is organized by Slingshot, a non-profit group that helps kids start their own businesses by turning their talents into cash. Slingshot trains kids on how to start and run a business, as well as teach them customer service skills.

The entrepreneurs engage in a virtual interactive program to start their business while navigating through basic business concepts.

Then, their sales skills will be put to the test during the Kid’s Marketplace event. The hands-on experience helps them develop their sales and customer service skills while, of course, earning some money.

About 120 kids are participating in the program this year, said Cristina Dalmau, co-founder of the Key Biscayne Kid's Marketplace along with Fernanda Toress.

The kids are eager to demonstrate their entrepreneurial skills, she added. "They are motivated and ready to turn their valuable ideas into action.”

Items for sale at the Marketplace include baked goods, kids clothing lines and lemonade stands, Dalmau said, adding that prizes will be awarded for most sales, most creative stand, and most environmentally-friendly business.

Area consumers have seen the inventive work of talented young entrepreneurs at previous Kid's Marketplace events.

Last year, for example, a 16-year-old created an underwater robot to pick up trash.Dalmau said the project was such a hit its creator is now seeking funding to expand the business.

In 2020, a boy created a newspaper to cover news on Key Biscayne, and another created a monopoly game featuring the characteristics of the village.

"I'm looking forward to this year to see what the kids bring because it's always a surprise," she said. "The kids get creative every year."

Participants who haven't registered for the Key Biscayne Kid's Marketplace can do so by clicking here by calling (857) 928-5368.