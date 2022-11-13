Flag football is not about whether the kids win or lose; it is about being with friends, learning how to play as a team, competing, and having fun.

The 2022 Key Biscayne Flag Football League had five teams in the 7-9-year-old division – four boy teams and one girl team.

The girl’s team came out, learned the game, and did their best. They won some games, tied some, and lost some. Throughout the season, the girl’s team acquired many fans because they always gave the boys a run for their money.

These girls were not intimidated. On the other hand, their self-esteem increased throughout the season. They realized they can compete against anyone.

I hope this experience helps boost their confidence in all areas of life.