Young Suzuki Preparatory music performers to perform Saturday at St. Christopher's

The young members of the Suzuki Preparatory Program at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music love to perform classical music, and their solo and duet performances at concerts, recitals and festivals draw rave reviews from concert goers.

The students, ages 4 to 18, have learned solo concertos using instruments such as violin, viola, cello, piano and flutes.

At 7 p.m. March 11 these students will perform at St. Christopher's By-the-Seas Episcopal Church, 95 Harbor Drive. The free event is part of the church's Music Concert Series featuring artists and music school directors with ties to the Village or the church.

Aileen Robertson, director of the Suzuki Preparatory Program, said her students have been performing at recitals, concerts and music festivals since 2016, when the university formed a partnership with her program.

Robertson said the program offers its 80 students a wide range of career choices, including instrumental performance (classical and jazz), music business, media writing and production, and composition just to name a few.

"Our students have the opportunity to be surrounded by talented musicians, students and faculty, which is not only inspiring but also motivating," she said, noting that classes are a "fully immersive experience."

During the concert, Robertson said 10 students will perform solo and as duets.

Suzuki is a form of classical music learning that originated in Japan and Germany during the 1950s and became popular in the US during the 1980s.

Robertson has worked with Ali Larson of KB Strings in Key Biscayne.

UM officials marveled at her performance and teacher that they asked her to bring her program to the college seven years ago.

Kathy Glubber, coordinator for the Music Concert Series at St. Christopher's, said she asked Robertson to have her students perform to encourage more youth to get involved. "It will be my first time hearing them,” she said, “but I'm very excited about them for the people in our community to be aware of what they can do at a young age."