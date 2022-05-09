One of the most critical votes of the year affecting Key Biscayne residents is expected to take place Tuesday during the Village Council meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.

A second reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 29 in the Village Code of Ordinances, calling for a new, perhaps more equitable, way of collecting stormwater utility tax fees, highlights a full agenda and likely will be the most discussed item of the night.

Why it's important: A favorable vote by the seven-member Council could increase annual stormwater fees to double or more for some residents, and could lower costs to some 40% for others.

Today, multi-family dwellers, such as those living in condos, are paying an average of $202.80 a year, while single-family households are paying an average of $304.20 a year.

What's at stake: Based on a paid consultant's recommendation, fees would be collected based on the dwelling’s impervious square footage, the area that collects the most rainwater, leads to the most flooding, and has the biggest impact on the stormwater system.

Currently, fees are collected through an ERU (Equivalent Residential Unit) system, using equal payouts without regard to impervious areas.

A closer look: Impervious area, according to the proposed amendment, “shall mean the horizontal ground surface that is incapable of being penetrated or retards the entry by rainwater. This shall include, but not be limited to, all structures, roof extensions, slabs, patios, porches, driveways, private sidewalks, parking areas, pool collars, athletic courts and decks.”

By using the per-square-foot measurement methodology being proposed, the Village also provides incentives to reduce residents’ utility tax for finding ways to capture rainwater, such as replacing an impervious driveway with material that can allow seepage.

And lastly: Separate from the way storm fees are collected is a proposed across-the-board 10% rate adjustment during Fiscal Year 2023 to handle a good portion of the improvements being planned to upgrade the stormwater management system in the Village. The past three years, the rate has remained steady.

Other items on the agenda include:

- A report from Police Chief Frank Sousa, who has been working with the Village Attorney to try and develop a scooter and electric bike ordinance, or program, that effectively addresses the safety concerns for anyone traveling along Crandon Boulevard and the interior streets of the Village.

- An update on the Paradise Park project at 530 Crandon, which includes two clean-up areas: waste oil on the west and petroleum cleanup on the east.

- Recognition of two Key Biscayne youth rugby teams, which won state titles just hours apart last weekend.

- A progress update between Key Biscayne Community School, students’ parents, and the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board.

Public comments: For those wishing to speak inside the chambers, come to the podium when your name is called.

If joining remotely, dial any of the following Zoom numbers: 1 (312) 626-6799 or 1 (929) 205-6099 or 1 (301) 715-8592, and enter Zoom Meeting ID 231 627 8415, followed by ##. Press *9 to “raise your hand” which places you in a queue to speak.

You will be called by the last three digits of your telephone number when it is your turn. When called upon, please press *6 to un-mute yourself.

To watch the meeting online, click here at 6 p.m. Tuesday

For the meeting agenda, click here.

For the complete Village Council members agenda packet, click here.