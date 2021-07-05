There are teenagers in Key Biscayne using their talents and skills to bring kindness and positive behaviors to the community and beyond. And Youth Lead Change is a local program designed to help them do this and more.

The program helps high school students become stronger leaders, offering courses for leadership, mental-emotional health, civics/advocacy and design thinking for change. YLC also offers one-on-one mentoring.

Ellie Reyna is a MAST student who participates in YLC. She was inspired to make a change at her school after overhearing two students making unkind comments about a classmate.

Her passion is to encourage kindness and compassion. To do this she developed ‘“The Heartfull Project,” which advocates doing something kind every day, be it opening a door, sharing a smile or saying an encouraging word.

“I want to create awareness of the huge impact an act of kindness can have, not only to the recipient, but to the giver as well,” said Reyna. “By helping others, you help yourself feel better too.”

Reyna’s website has suggestions of daily acts of kindness, shares research and features success stories. Reyne is also working on creating a podcast, with the encouragement of Dr. Megan Poe, a New York University professor, psychiatrist, social entrepreneur and artist.

Reyna was one of the 14 students to have received the YLC Award, an Outward Bound course in North Carolina. Reyna said her Outward Bound experience was physically challenging, carrying a 60-lb. backpack while primitive camping, and having to lift and carry a canoe when portage was required.

There were also emotional/intellectual challenges.

“We were given tasks to complete as a group. At first it was hard for me, because I’m more used to working alone,” she said. “On the first day of the challenge, our group struggled with the task of getting a rope across the river. That evening, after we had the chance to discuss what went wrong, and brainstorm solutions, it became clear that as a group we were so much better equipped to succeed, than when we were trying to solve the challenge on our own.”

Another program participant is Roberto Augustini, who will be a senior next year at MAST. His passion is researching and developing sustainable mental health.

“We are all under so much stress as students in a high intensity school. It is important to learn the tools to help understand and control our emotions,” said Augustini, president of MAST’s Interact Club.

His project has partnered him with HahnX, an organization created to positively impact the world's greatest challenges, as defined by The United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“By learning how not to be stressed and control your thoughts, you can become an effective leader,” said Augustini, who said he plans to major in Chemistry after high school and then go to medical school.

Both Reyna and Augustini were already involved in Green Champions Club at MAST, another YLC partner, which fosters students to be active in environmental initiatives.

The Village funds YLC through the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Students earn community service hours and certificates for completing courses. The initiative’s website, Youthleadkb.org, provides information and a platform to promote each youth’s project.

Youth Lead Change was founded in 2019 by Pat Woodson, executive coach, former KB Village Council member, Chair of the Village Parks and Open Spaces Board and serial entrepreneur.

As an incubator for youth leadership, the goal of YLC is to empower young people to become positive change-makers who “think globally and act locally.”

YLC is available to all high school students attending MAST or residing in Key Biscayne.

“I had a wonderful team supporting me when I began this program, with Mark Brown, author and Outward Bound Professional Leadership Instructor, and Eduardo Balerezo, professor at Watson Institute for Social Entrepreneurship, at Lynn University,” said Woodson.

“The Florida Outward Bound Advisory Board was instrumental in helping to create the vision for YLC as a way to activate young people for compassion in action,” she said. “Peace First also did a great job helping us launch the program, by providing inspiring young educators and intensive workshops in social entrepreneurship.”

This year YLC also co-created a pilot civics course with Vote the Future, by launching an Expeditionary Leadership course, and a Research Associate Summer Internship.

The interns are paired with high-level mentors; including college professors, experts and PhDs including the Village’s Chief Resilience Officer, Dr. Roland Samimy, and environmental attorney Julie Dick.

Youth Lead Change will continue to offer a variety of on-line courses, but also hopes to be able to meet at the Key Biscayne Community Center, where they have in the past conducted workshops and in-person courses.

“New for this school year’s upcoming online courses are ‘Youth Peace in Action’ in collaboration with Rotary International, and a ‘citizen superpower’ series,” said Woodson.

“We are beginning to prepare to bring the YLC Program to Liberty City,” Woodson added. “We want to foster success for student leaders in Liberty City and Overtown, by supporting them in achieving the change they want to see in their communities and beyond.”

If you are high school student interested in getting involved with this program please visit them online here or contact Pat Woodson at info@youthlead.org