Youth Rugby exception, Paradise Park now a Brownfield site and mandatory re-certification update among items discussed by Council

Village Council passed one-year exceptions for the youth rugby program to allow 15 exemptions for off-island kids to join 6, 8 and 10 age group teams so that program can survive.

It also allowed eight coaches and their kids to come from off the island for the field hockey program. Marcelo Radice, who has been running Key Biscayne's youth soccer program for 12 years, asked that exemptions like these be "consistent in all sports."

- Paradise Park will now be eligible to be part of an agreement with Miami-Dade County as Green Reuse Area (Brownfield site) after a 6-0 vote that likely will result in recouping the costs for making that former gas station area environmentally safe with excavation efforts.

- Only two resolutions were denied Tuesday. An agreement with Eddie Lopez Technologies for the test installation of under-grate filter units and curb inlet filters at the K-8 elementary school basin (a 3-3 vote will defer the nearly $87,000 item to the November meeting). And the second was a modification of compensation to landscapers SFM Services, Inc. (a 4-2 "no" vote halted a cap of nearly $70,000).

- Building inspector Rene Velazco said 24 buildings (of the Village's original 78 after the Surfside tragedy) remain in the mandatory re-certification efforts, but 19 of those are "working" toward compliance. Just five are still in the pre-permit stage, either for lack of professional engineers or other reasons, but all of those property owners are scheduled to meet with a special magistrate next month.

- Government transparency is much clearer these days on Key Biscayne with the ClearGov live link from the Village website, which shows expenditures, Capital Improvement budgets, contracts, project timelines, photos and maps.

- Beach access paths are now slated for Commodore Club South and Casa del Mar.

Also:

- A sixth FreeBee vehicle is now on the road

- Crandon Boulevard FPL work should all be paved by mid-December

- Seawall heights are being recommended at 6.5 feet with the ability to extend to 8.5 feet until an ordinance is written

- Mayor Davey said the community of Pinecrest had a shortfall for its first responders and was asking municipalities to donate $1,000, but without all seven members present for a vote Tuesday, London generously offered to donate the sum out of his own pocket

- Davey proposed the Village banking 1,000 hours, or $50,000, for fire and police personnel for their hurricane relief efforts to serve a fellow community on the west coast of Florida.