Youth Summer Camps: Junior Divemaster — blowing bubbles and making leaders

Divemasters are experienced scuba divers who serve as guides, mentors and leaders to other divers. The world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) offers accreditation programs that include Junior Divemaster and adult programs.

Diver’s Paradise features a special summer camp for aspiring PADI Junior Divemasters who are ages 15-17. Students with 20 logged dives, PADI Open Water, Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver certifications qualify.

The PADI Divemaster program is the first required step to become a scuba professional. Junior Divemaster candidates may finish the adult part of the program at age 18.

Tilly Breslin, a vacationing student from Pennsylvania, is enrolled in one of the 12-day youth courses. This is Breslin’s third summer attending scuba camps in Florida.

“If I had my way, I’d be learning this all year long,” the 16-year-old said. “Every year, I can’t wait to get out of Snoozeville, PA, come to Florida and have some fun under the water.”

The Junior Divemaster summer camps are scheduled for June 12-23 and July 10-21. The 40-year-old dive center is featuring five additional junior camps courses from June to August.

“Kids can get their feet wet — literally,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “We’re featuring Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Rescue Diver, Seal Team, Divemaster and Eco Warrior — some of the most popular courses in the world.”

Junior Divemaster candidates will complete a significant portion of the adult PADI Divemaster requirements, including oceanography mapping, search & recovery and dive theory.

“A PADI Divemaster is a leader at any age,” Casey said. “Our camps build on that momentum, while making learning fun.”

All camps require parental consent and have select age criteria. For inquiries regarding age requirements and pricing, please contact isabella@keydivers.com. The dive center is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.