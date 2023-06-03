The Junior Rescue Diver course requires kids to demonstrate a variety of skills that may be needed during an emergency.

The world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) offers accreditation for youth and for adults. Diver’s Paradise of Key Biscayne features a special summer camp for aspiring PADI Junior Rescue Divers who are a minimum age of 12. Students who have completed the Junior Advanced Open Water course will qualify.

The PADI Rescue Diver programs for kids and adults are considered to be rewarding and challenging. Students learn to use emergency oxygen, to troubleshoot and fix minor scuba gear issues, to improve underwater navigation skills, to identify a diver in distress above and below water and to rescue another diver or self-rescue.

Managing Director Michael Casey thinks it takes a special kind of student to be a Junior Rescue Diver, someone who can keep a cool head at any age.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult. This is a course of intense learning that includes CPR, AED and first aid,” he said. “To be a Junior Rescue Diver, you’ve got to be dedicated to saving lives while being aware of everything around you.”

Students study cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) procedures and first aid administration. When Junior Rescue Divers reach age 15, their certification status is elevated to PADI Rescue Diver.

The Junior Rescue Diver summer camp is scheduled for August 17-21. The 40-year-old dive center is featuring five additional junior camps from June to August — including the basic introduction to scuba diving, scuba leadership courses and specialty camps for future marine ecologists.

All camps require parental consent and have select age criteria. For inquiries regarding age requirements and pricing, please contact isabella@keydivers.com. The dive center is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.