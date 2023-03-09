Zoning changes and permit fee increases among items making news on the Key in early 1996

New Village building code is just one Council meeting away from becoming law on Key Biscayne.

After adding a few amendments, the Council voted to approve the code on first reading at last Thursday's public hearing. The final vote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26.

At the March 7 hearing, resident John Rosser made one more plea to the Council to consider the impact of the code. "I'm not going to tell you anything I haven't in the past," Rosser said. "I'm severely disappointed. We first told you didn't address the most important item, which was lot elevation. We had to do a petition drive to get that controlled. Now we've got a lot of elevation [proposal] that raises the lot elevation in the backyard again. I feel like I'm dealing with Dade County again."

Henny Groschel-Becker complimented the code's "readability," although she felt the Village had compromised on several issues, including the setbacks and lot elevation.

Eduardo Alfonso, who said he was there representing the Mashta Homeowners Association, endorsed the proposed code. "From looking at this, it pretty much reflects what the homeowners on Mashta Island want," he said.

Mayor John Festa proposed several amendments to the pending code. His first suggestion was to reduce lot coverage for one-story homes from the proposed 45 percent to 40 percent. Village staff defended the proposed code, indicating that the 45 percent limit would encourage new home builders to construct a one-story home rather than a so-called "monster" house. The amendment failed, with Councilmembers Raul Llorente, Betty Sime and John Waid voting against it. Councilmember Ray Sullivan was not present at the meeting.

The mayor also suggested accessory structures abide by the original code in terms of setbacks, with side street setbacks going to 15 feet. The amendment passed, with a unanimous vote. Festa's final suggestion, that non-elevated homes be allowed to have carports built with a five-foot setback, failed, with Councilmembers Llorente, Michele Padovan, and Waid voting against it.

Rotary donations

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne made donations to two young people during a meeting last week. Samantha Ibarguen, president of the Youth Environmental Senate, received $200 for the group's work at the Biscayne Nature Center. Eagle Scout candidate Alex Exarcos received $350 for the butterfly habitat he is preparing at Cape Florida State Park. The money will be given to Boy Scout Troop 322 for his use.

Vidal picks up factory driving sponsorship

Chino Vidal is off to a fast start in the racing business. Vidal, 10, recently earned a factory sponsorship to drive the Nelson Piquet designed chassis in the restricted two cycle 100cc go kart class.

Vidal was the rookie of the year last season at the F1 Kart Speedway. This season, moving up to a higher age division, Vidal is in second place at the half-way point.

Village Beautification Foundation

Rachel Fried wins Temple Israel poetry contest

I went to a Garden Party

On a Saturday afternoon made to be outside, the Key Biscayne Library celebrated its 11th anniversary with a garden party sponsored by Jefferson Bank. With books for sale at a bargain price, good food, pleasing music and guardian angels for sale, there was a little bit of something for everyone.

Building permit fees

The building, zoning and planning department has asked the Village Council for approval to increase permit fees. John Little, director of the department, said the increase in fees could help offset the cost of running the department and updating its filing system. "We're using an old Dade County fee structure, and it's the lowest in the county," Little told the Council. "We recommend we adjust the base permit fee."

According to Little, the base permit fee is set on the value of the structure. He proposed the first 1,000 square feet be based on the old fee structure. If a structure exceeds 1,000 square feet, the fee should increase from $8.40 to $25 per 100 square feet.

"Under the present structure, a 4,000-square-foot house would pay a base permit fee of $360," Little explained. "With this proposal, the fee would go up to $834 for the same size. And that's commensurate with other communities."

Little said the additional monies would also assist the department in its effort to record building plans on CD ROM rather than microfilm. Little also asked the Council for an additional $13,000 to put a backlog of plans on microfilm.

Taste Of the Nation

Guests had booth after booth of culinary delights prepared by top chefs in South Florida and across the U.S. when Grand Bay Residences hosted the Taste of the Nation, a national fundraising event to benefit agencies that provide food for those in need.

Breakfast in the Park

Chamber of Commerce members and guests enjoyed an early morning breakfast in Cape Florida State Park recently. Park Manager Lee Niblock was guest speaker.

Topping off

Grand Bay Residences hosted a topping off party to celebrate the completion of the project's 14th and final floor. All those involved in the project, plus Village officials, were invited to celebrate the completion of the building. The project is ahead of its projected completion date.

Condemnation would meet with strong opposition, say SunTrust reps

SunTrust Bank made it clear at Tuesday night's Council meeting, and in a letter from its legal representative, that it’s not interested in selling the bank building, and any attempts to take it by condemnation would be met with strong opposition.

Bank officials did, however, leave the door open for discussion on a cooperative project, possibly involving the 84,393-square-foot strip of land it owns between the bank building and the Village Green. Ramiro A. Ortiz, executive vice president, community banking division, SunTrust, told the Council bank officials were surprised by the Village's aggressive stance in acquiring the bank property.

“When we bought Key Biscayne Bank, we made a multimillion-dollar investment into Key Biscayne," Ortiz said. “We've tried to make sure - gone out of our way - that the operation continues to run as the community wants it. We take the threat of condemnation seriously.”

