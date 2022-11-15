One million bright, animal-shaped lights, tree lights, and a 26-foot-tall holiday LED tree. Sounds like fun? It will, as Zoo Miami’s infamous winter holiday event Zoo Lights is back for another entertaining young and old alike.

Zoo Lights will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on a couple of special nights from November 25 through December 30.

Kick off the season on November 25, where the PJ and Onesie Night theme lasts a whole two days. Guests can meet Santa Claus, a brand-new talking tree, and the LED tree. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies, letters to Santa, and Snowman’s River boat rides, among others. Complimentary entertainment includes arts and crafts, music, and tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m.

The full schedule of Zoo Lights nightly themes can be found below:

Date: November 25 & 26

Theme: PJ & Onesie Nights – Dress in holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies.

Date: December 2 & 3

Theme: Ugly Sweater Nights – Dress in ugly sweaters.

Date: December 9 & 10

Theme: Favorite Holiday Character Nights – Dress like your favorite holiday character: Santa, Grinch, Frosty, Rudolf, & others!

Date: December 16-17

Theme: Galactic Nights – Dress like your favorite Star Wars, Star Trek or Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Date: December 18

Theme: Santa & Elf Look-A-Like night – Dress as Santa, Mrs. Claus or his elves.

Date: December 22 & 23

Theme: Superhero Nights – Dress as your favorite Superhero.

Date: December 28-30

Theme: PJ & Onesie Nights – Dress comfy in your holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies

Early Bird tickets, available until November 24 and totaling $18.95 per adult and $16.95 per child. Regular admission is available from November 25 until December 30, and comes in at $20.95 per adult and $18.95 per child. Zoo members are eligible to save $2 per ticket.

Early Bird Zoo Lights Miami Packages are available for purchase until November 24, and include admission into Zoo Lights as well as hot chocolate and cookies for $23.50 per adult and $21.50 per child. Package prices increase on November 25 and are available until December 30, totaling $25.50 per adult and $23.50 per child.

All tickets and packages should be purchased online, as all Zoo Lights nights have limited capacity. Zoo Miami will close the zoo at 4 p.m. on all Zoo Lights nights.

For more information on Zoo Lights, tickets, and packages, visit zoomiami.org or click here.

To purchase tickets, visit shop.zoomiami.org or click here.