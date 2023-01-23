Zoo Miami expands Volunteer Program, adds opportunities and benefits

If you’re looking to work alongside animals and help your community, consider volunteering at the Zoo Miami Foundation.

With opportunities ranging from teen to adult volunteer programs, the ZMF also recently announced a widespread expansion of their Adult Volunteer Program.

The program was first started in 1956, allowing for hundreds of volunteer opportunities for enthusiastic community members. Welcoming more volunteers than they ever have, the ZMF is expanding their scope of volunteers among the community.

Now including college students and part-year volunteers, their pool of options gives anyone a chance. They have also added weekly orientations for facilitated onboarding, and now allow volunteers to choose the areas that they prefer to work in.

“We are extremely pleased with our revamped adult volunteer program and invite all adults, 18 years and older, to join our pride as we enhance guest experiences and help support Zoo Miami,” said Lissette Chatel, ZMF Director of Learning Experiences.

Besides helping their community and guests, volunteers can reap many benefits from their positions, like discounts throughout the zoo on food and souvenirs, free zoo admission for you and 6 others, and volunteer-exclusive events including appreciation dinners and field trips.

Some of their volunteer positions include Adult Guest Experiences and Adult Maintenance and Horticulture.

Adult Guest Experiences Volunteers work directly with guests, which add up to nearly a million each year, at zoo admissions and revenue concessions.

Adult Maintenance and Horticulture Volunteers work closely with plants, with tasks including painting, landscaping projects, painting, trimming, planting, fertilizing, and mulching.

To become an Adult Volunteer, you must:

1. Be 18 years or older

2. Complete an application and attend an informational session at the zoo

3. Pass a national background check

4. Attend a two-day orientation and commit to 70 hours of volunteer service per year (if accepted into the program)

If you’re interested in helping the Zoo Miami Foundation through their Adult Volunteer program opportunities, click here to register and apply on Park Link.

To learn more about volunteering at the Zoo Miami Foundation, visit their website’s volunteer page at zoomiami.org/volunteer or click here. To reach them directly, email volunteer@zoomiami.org or call 305-255-5551.

Note from Zoo Miami: Please note, although you are surrounded by animals while volunteering at the zoo, our opportunities are not animal contact focused. Please see our Internship Programs in Animal Care.