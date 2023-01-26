Zoo Miami’s expands teen volunteer programs; applications now open

It’s no surprise so many teens living on Key Biscayne love animals and the environment–someone has to protect the “Paradise Island,” after all. If you’re a teen who loves being outdoors, consider applying to one of the Zoo Miami Foundation’s many volunteer opportunities.

Zoo Miami’s non-Adult volunteer positions include: Conservation Teen Scientist, Teen Camp Volunteer, and Teen Academic Volunteer.

Teens interested in volunteering at Zoo Miami are now welcome to, as applications to be a Conservation Teen Scientist are open now until the end of April.

The Conservation Teen Scientist program (CTS) is open for 14-18 year olds who want to get involved at the zoo. Some of the activities the CTS get the chance to participate in include zoo operations like helping prepare animal diets in the kitchen, and assisting at the giraffe feeding platform.

Those who decide to participate in the highly-competitive program are to be committed to it for the entire year, which requires 15 days of volunteering over the summer and 2 days per month during the school year.

Other opportunities for teens include summer volunteering, which provides participants with community service hours, and academic volunteering, which involves assistance in customer service and administrative tasks.

To apply for one of Zoo Miami’s teen volunteer programs, visit their website at zoomiami.org/volunteer or click here.

If you’re a teenager looking for a place to help and get community service hours at, don’t overlook Zoo Miami and the Zoo Miami Foundation’s various volunteer opportunities.

To learn more about volunteering at the Zoo Miami Foundation, visit their website’s volunteer page at zoomiami.org/volunteer or click here. To reach them directly, email volunteer@zoomiami.org or call 305-255-5551.