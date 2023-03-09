Zuccarini’s underwater camera expertise, on display in ‘Avatar,’ floats hope for an Academy Award

Plastic pail in one hand, seashells and seaweed in the other, little "Petey" Zuccarini soaked up his days as a 3-year-old, discovering the marvels along the Key Biscayne Beach Club waterfront as his mom looked on.

His curiosity then turned to amazement a couple of years later while snorkeling with his older brother in the crystal clear, tranquil water of Biscayne Bay, studying the worm-rock reefs and the tropical fish. The Yacht Club pool, just five minutes away, became his training ground, and by age 12, he was a certified scuba diver with camera in hand.

Now 56, Pete Zuccarini, father of three boys, has established himself as one of Hollywood's unsung heroes, becoming one of the most influential underwater cinematographers, mostly through "word of mouth referral." His recent masterpiece helped launch James Cameron's latest blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," into third place all-time with more than $2.2 billion in global sales.

"I feel pretty lucky," said the longtime resident of Key Biscayne. "I had a long period of time in my childhood obsessed with going fishing and diving. And filming underwater was just a hobby in my university (Brown), so I could make water-themed films. I guess ... I kind of found a way to stay in it."

His meteoric career has soared higher than his younger days as a pole vaulter, when he practiced launching over the bushes at his family's home on his way to becoming a Junior Olympic decathlon champion.

Zuccarini now has more than 100 films and works to his credit, including all four "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies; the first "Avatar" movie; "Into the Blue"; "License to Kill" (a James Bond thriller partly filmed in Key West); boat chase scenes in Miami-based "Bad Boys II"; and five pieces of work with his friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, including "Baywatch," "Pain and Gain" and the TV sports comedy series, "Ballers."

And, to think, it basically all started by dipping a movie camera in a 20-gallon fish tank to film underwater life.

"Even though it was very limiting, shooting straight up or straight down, that school camera was a free way to get underwater shots for a school (project)," he said, laughing.

Zuccarini, who has been fortunate to avoid underwater contact with sharks, crocodiles and even an anaconda (while shooting a project for Animal Planet), has worked directly with dozens of screen stars, including Johnny Depp, Jessica Alba and, most recently, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet in the current "Avatar" film, in which they learned to hold their breath underwater for more than six minutes at a time.

"They trained with our free-diving instructor until they were confident and comfortable," Zuccarini said, well accustomed to free-diving himself. "Almost every actor received that opportunity to learn ... and, although they were apprehensive at first, they came out of it very grateful to learn something (they could use) for the rest of their lives."

Zuccarini said more than a year was spent on getting everyone (crew included) trained in the art of scuba diving for the work that was going to be done inside Cameron's chlorinated tank, about 50 x 100 feet and 30 feet deep, with a wave-making device.

Weaver and Winslet, like others, wore special wetsuits to help computers receive the camera's data from the fluorescent "dot" markers for the 3D effect. The necessity for holding their breath so long is that air bubbles would actually confuse how the cameras would interpret the data when transferred to digital imaging.

One of the scenes involved filming two other actors performing ballet-type movements, the physics of which would be depicted as whales in the movie.

Weaver, Cameron make a difference

Often using a cumbersome complex camera apparatus weighing 180 pounds, and zero humidity drying out his lungs, Zuccarini realized he needed to stay in good physical condition to "move much faster" during long periods of filming.

What he didn't count on was injuring his shoulder. Grimacing in pain, at times, as he exited the spacious water tank, it was Weaver who took notice and wanted to help.

"Sigourney is an exceptionally kind person to work with," Zuccarini said. "At one point, she could see I was in pain and she said she had some type of special machine for stimulation of joint injuries she had gotten in Europe."

Weaver invited him to come by her apartment to try it, and have dinner with her and her husband.

Feeling a little sheepish about going to the home of the two-time Golden Globe winner, Zuccarini politely declined.

But, three days later, Weaver's assistant tapped him on the shoulder and said, "Look, she wants you to try the machine and have dinner with them," and he accepted. In fact, the sessions with the machine, and the dinners, went so well, he was a guest for several days in a row until he felt better.

Of course, it wasn't his first time getting a call from someone famous.

"Avatar" producer Jon Landau, who has owned a home in the Florida Keys, contacted Zuccarini long before filming began.

"He just said, 'Next time you're in L.A., would I swing by and have a meeting with him and James about a project they had been working on many years ago," Zuccarini recalled. "At some point, it was just sort of getting ideas ... like how would we approach filming. We needed to do extensive testing to get a proof of concept.

"We immediately started taking data and building an underwater world of "Pandora" ... (James) had built a digital version of that entire planet, with ecosystems, so now it was how to get his characteristics (onto the big screen)," he said.

"Sure, I was a little bit (nervous) but definitely a big fan of his work," Zuccarini said, of meeting Cameron. "Especially going back to the 'Terminators.' When I saw 'The Abyss,' there were (intriguing) aspects of the water and how they handled light and movement of characters. He was working on a different level ... so, I mean, how great would it be working on an ocean project with him?"

For seven weeks, "Avatar: The Way of Water" led the global box office charts and, since its opening just before Christmas, it still sits comfortably among the top five current chart-busters, reaching $2,281,994,187 this past weekend.

The movie, complete with an intermission, came 13 years after the original "Avatar," and cost approximately $460 million, by some reports, to produce and promote, making it one of the most expensive films in history.

"James Cameron's films are famous for having long legs," Zuccarini said. "They're known to make money for weeks and weeks ... all of his movies (are popular for an) incredibly long period of time instead of being front-weighted, like Marvel movies, which do incredible in the first two or three weeks. But, with "Titanic" and "Avatar," those films mostly get repeat viewings by people just wanting to go back into that world of reality escape."

Bowling, movies and bus rides

As children, Pete and his brother, Paul, who is 2 years older, would take two buses from the Village to go bowling at the once-majestic Coliseum Lanes in Coral Gables.

"It was the first major adventures we did on our own," Pete said. "We figured out how to get there and make the connections, and it was 25 cents to bowl."

But, they also swam together, worked on underwater filming, established themselves later as track stars (Pete at Coral Gables High and Paul at Ransom Everglades) and, more importantly, watched dozens of movies at the Twin Gables cinema on Coral Way, such as the "Planet of the Apes" films, which, like "Avatar," exaggerated outside-of-reality life.

Naturally, Pete also enjoyed the movies filmed in the ocean. He recalled later watching the intricacies of the underwater fight scenes with the spearguns in the James Bond classic, "Thunderball," mostly shot in The Bahamas. That movie was filmed by Jordan Klein, whom he calls "one of the early pioneers of underwater filming," and even had a chance to work with him.

Paul, now the manager of the Key Biscayne Beach Club and a track and field coach in the Village, once worked with his brother as production manager for the movie, "Blue," which also was shot in The Bahamas.

Regardless of Pete's latest success, or even his string of accomplishments, Paul said, "I'm proud of him in general; he's good (at what he does), but I'm really proud of him for being a good person."

Pete's three boys, 17-year-old twins Finn and Kai, and 12-year-old Teo, all enjoyed the latest "Avatar" movie, even visiting the set in Los Angeles (Wellington and Auckland, New Zealand were other film destinations) a couple of times. Wife Camila, also a free diver, was equally impressed, he said, and often visits him on many of the sets.

Being around the ocean has always fascinated Zuccarini and his wife, who have lived on a sailboat for a couple of weeks and, this summer, plan on vacationing in the Tuamotu islands, in French Polynesia, to free dive.

Oscar night might be rewarding

Zuccarini enjoys the quiet life and chuckled when asked if he's recognized in restaurants.

"If I'm giving a talk, maybe," he said. "Some aspiring underwater photographer might be there listening to what I have to say."

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented March 12, and one of the four Oscar nominations for "Avatar: The Way of Water," is for Best Visual Effects.

"I'm pretty sure I'm not on the short list (of that invitation)," Zuccarini said, laughing, but he worked directly for the "very departmentalized" visual and special effects team through the five years of filming the movie, 65% of it underwater.

"It's important to note that all those 'blue-green people,' you see (the blue-skinned Na'vi warriors, for example), most of those were performed by real people," he said, adding that their actual performances are computer augmented. "The mountains, ocean, flora, fauna all were built by a visual effects team."

Zuccarini already has begun work on the next "Avatar" movie in what is designed to be Part III of a five-film series.

"Whether the next two (after Part III) have underwater scenes has not been determined," he said. "But the next "Avatar" has some water in it."

As he reflects on his career, Zuccarini said he feels fortunate doing something he loves, making "art in the water," as he calls it.

"I feel lucky to have been able to craft such a specific niche career," he said. "I never really planned all this."

Dipping the school camera into an aquarium and all those snorkeling days off Key Biscayne certainly led to a bountiful treasure.

Top grossing films of all time

The top ten highest-grossing movies of all-time, based from IMBD's Box Office Mojo reports:

1. "Avatar" (2009): $2,923,706,026

2. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019): $2,799,439,100

3. "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022): $2,282,512,515

4. "Titanic" (1997): $2,255,654,380

5. "Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens" (2015): $2,071,310,218

6, Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2,052,415,039

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1,921,847,111

8. Jurassic World (201): $1,671,537,444

9. The Lion King (2019): $1,663,075,401

10. The Avengers (2012) $1,520,538,536