Zyscovich addressing community forum about Rickenbacker plan among items making news in 2014

Bike Key Biscayne planning forum on future of Causeway

Bike Key Biscayne will host a forum on the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway in the Community Room of the Key Biscayne Community Center. The forum will be preceded by a social gathering with refreshments on Thursday, October 30 at 7 p.m.

“Now that the construction on Bear Cut Bridge has been completed, planning is already underway for the future of the entire Rickenbacker Causeway,” explained Hank Sanchez-Resnick of Bike Key Biscayne. “The planning process will involve community leaders and decision makers. The Rickenbacker Causeway is of vital importance not just to the residents of Key Biscayne, but to tens of thousands of Miami-Dade County residents and visitors. We must be informed in order to have a meaningful voice in public planning for the future of the only access to our island.”

Featured speakers will include Bernard Zyscovich of Zyscovich Architects, who has created a vision for the future of the Rickenbacker that includes a linear park on Virginia Key and representatives of the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Works and Waste Management, which has the primary responsibility for plans, projects and construction on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

In addition, Bike Key Biscayne has invited Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez, Key Biscayne Mayor-elect Mayra Peña Lindsay and all candidates to the Village Council. Each will be given time on the program for a brief statement about his or her vision and hopes for the causeway.

Since its inception in 2012, Bike Key Biscayne has been dedicated to making Key Biscayne more bicycle-friendly and improving relations between bicyclist and motorists. Bike Key Biscayne played a central role in obtaining designation of Key Biscayne as a bicycle-friendly community from the League of American Bicyclists.

Bill Bullard bestowed

Key Biscayne resident William “Bill” Bullard was bestowed the title of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth of England Britain and the Commonwealth, for service to British interests, industry and the world community.

Bullard is corporate relations director for Diageo’s Latin American and Caribbean region.

He received the OBE July 18 for his work championing Diageo’s Learning for Life program in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In South Florida, Learning for Life partners with Florida International University’s Chaplin school of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

“I’m humbled by this honor,” Bullard said.

Last year Bullard received the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the South Florida Chapter of the Red Cross.

Pickleball

Chamber networker at Kazumi

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce hosted a network event at Kazumi Japanese Restaurant.

EWM Realty Reception

EWM Realty hosted a cocktail reception for associates and guests at 524 Glenridge Road.

Claire and Village Councilmember Ed London

Chamber adds new board members

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce has elected its new board of directors for 2015.

Nominating Committee members Julian Goldstein, Ricky Brswell, Marilyn Borroto, Ota Zambrano and Bill Durham presented the nominees to the full board, which in turn, ratified the candidates. Current board members selected to serve two more years were Fernando Arciniega of Arsi Cares, Nora Camejo of Nora Camejo Graphics & Design, and Cindy Mize of Miami Capital Properties.

Marcos Kwasniewski of Nahuen, Patagonia Flavors; and Dr. Carmen Ortiz of Island Clinic at Key Biscayne are the two new board members.

Where in the World: Islander at Newport Festival

Outgoing Village Council member Davey: “It has been a busy eight years.”

When Mike Davey ran for office in 2004, and even when he was first elected in 2006, he was a relative newcomer to Key Biscayne, up against incumbents and candidates who had been familiar names and faces on the island for decades.

If it seems like a gutsy move to jump into the fray of government in a brand new hometown, and not just a new any new town, but a close-knit, one-of-a-kind place like the Village – where number of years “on the Key’ is an imperative resume point and mingling with the who’s who of local life is a daily activity from Winn-Dixie to the Donut Gallery – Davey doesn’t see it that way.

Instead, the decision to run for office was a natural extension of his belief that a thriving local government is essential – and one hopes more people, whether newcomers or native Key Rats, will make it in the years to come.

“This is a solid community, and people take care of it. People care,” Davey said.

And while eight years of devoting his time to that most important form of government mean Davey’s name and face are now ones that are well known to islanders, he noted his own life changed enormously during his years on Council.

“From the day I got elected until now, my life has change dramatically. I was married, divorced, had a child, got remarried, started my own business, joined another business – and then everything that’s gone on with the Council,” he said. “Its been a busy eight years.”

This past week, Mike Davey completed his second-year term as Village Mayor. His daughter Mia, now a 7th grader at MAST Academy, gave a moving speech about his Dad during the Installation of a new Mayor, Joe Rasco and new Councilmembers Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez.

Rec center expansion six years in the making moving forward

A project six years in the making is finally coming to fruition, and it should bring some relief to overcrowding at the Key Biscayne Community Center as the facility marks its 10th anniversary of serving the recreational needs of local residents.

And on top of that, another concept is floating around the community to do even more: cover the center’s outdoor pool and build on top of that space as well.

For now though, what's definite is a 4,486-square-foot-addition that will go on the building’s second level.

Village Manager John Gilbert noted the project was designed in 20008 but never moved forward. “This idea has been in the works for some time.”

Oktoberfest at the Yacht Club

Germany came to Key Biscayne when the Yacht Club hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration

Cartoon by Peter Evans

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.