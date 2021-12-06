Zyscovich sends Mayor Cava letter defending his ‘Plan Z’ Rickenbacker RFP

Bernard Zyscovich and Jack Kardys, the key players for the Plan Z Consortium public-privatization proposal to improve Rickenbacker Causeway, sent a five-page letter Monday to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, responding to her self-commissioned Value for Money (VfM) assessment.

The letter, also addressed to Board Chairman “Pepe” Diaz and the Board of County Commissioners, was received just a couple of hours before Monday’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting by the Mayor where Cava is expected to discuss the best two conclusions she drew from the VfM (either toss out the current solicitation bid and start anew, or continue with the current Request for Proposal, with adjustments).

Contents of Monday’s letter – hoping to “separate myth from fact” and continue with the current RFP process – outline a long list of what the Plan Z Consortium proposes, yet still protects proprietary details “that would obviously place us at a competitive disadvantage ...”

The letter also wants to quell “an abundance of rumor and misinformation spreading throughout the community,” and several examples are given.

