Kim Kardashian could be moving to Miami

Apparently Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s promotional campaign to attract residents of the US West Coast to Miami is working. Up next? Kim Kardashian could be on her way to Miami and establish residence in the Magic City.

According to an article in Life & Style magazine, and quoting an anonymous source, the magazine is reporting that the 40-year-old reality TV star and business mogul is "looking at Miami properties" to settle soon in the city and start a new phase in her life.

News of the possible move comes just days after, on February 19, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly eight years, Kanye West. The couple, who married in 2014, have four children together.

According to the divorce documents, she seeks physical and legal custody of her children.

In Life & Style latest issue, the source also revealed that West could also be moving to Miami for at least "a few months" to assess his future.

If the news is confirmed, Kardashian and her family will be one of hundreds of families from the west who will move east, especially Florida. In addition to the housing market boom that is happening in South Florida, more liberal restrictions during COVID-19, good weather and no income tax seem to be attracting more and more personalities from the country.

In January, Ivanka and Jared Kushner bought a $ 32.2 million property in Miami Beach's Indian Creek neighborhood, previously owned by singer Julio Iglesias. Shortly before that, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, purchased a $ 17 million property late last year in Tampa.